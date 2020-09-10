August 31
3:34 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
September 1
1:39 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
9:57 a.m.: Lock-out on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:55 p.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
September 2
2:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
8:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
9:14 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on North Second and M Street.
9:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
10:18 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
3:08 p.m.: Medical assist on South First Street.
8:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
September 3
8:32 a.m.: Medical aid on C and South Second Street.
8:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
2:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Imperial Lily Drive.
3:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
5:23 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
9:38 p.m.: Gas leak on Eider Drive.
11:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Fountain Grass Drive.
September 4
12:57 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Clover Avenue.
4:55 p.m.: Public service assistance on East Las Palmas Avenue.
September 5
6:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
11:21 a.m.: Fire out on arrival on South Fourth Street.
11:36 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Ward Avenue.
4:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Franquette Street.
5:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
September 6
3:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Pinto Way.
3:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
9:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 31
8:11 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Howard and Stark Road.
9:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Medlin Road.
4:21 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard and River Road.
September 1
10:01 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on East Frank Cox Road.
3:56 p.m.: Special type of incident on Sycamore Avenue.
6:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Freitas Road.
9:09 p.m.: Fire in mobile home used as a fixed residence on Highway 33.
September 2
6:04 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Eastin Road.
September 3
No calls reported
September 4
9:02 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on North Interstate 5.
September 5
5:46 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
11:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
September 6
11:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Avenue.
