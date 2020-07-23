July 13
2:49 a.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
8:13 a.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
8:56 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Carpenter Road and West Main Street.
3:11 p.m.: Medical aid on South First Street.
9:26 p.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Sperry Avenue.
July 14
1:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
8:05 a.m.: Gas leak on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:11 a.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on M Street.
July 15
12:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
1:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Barros Street.
3:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Kestrel Drive.
4:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
7:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Pinto Way.
7:39 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
9:07 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
July 16
4:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Creekside Drive.
8:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Drive.
2:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Hunter Creek Drive.
5:33 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:53 p.m.: Canceled upon arrival on Sperry Avenue.
8:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
11:47 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on North Third and I Street.
July 17
6:13 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
12:09 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fifth Street.
2:55 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
5:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
7:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Cherry Blossom Lane.
July 18
12:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Miraggio Drive.
3:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
11:02 a.m.: Trash or rubbish fire contained on I Street.
12:55 p.m.: Medical assist on D Street.
8:31 p.m.: Smoke scare and odor of smoke on Moe and Traina Drive.
July 19
12:06 a.m.: Forest, woods or wildland fire on North Third Street.
2:35 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Torvend Way.
3:40 p.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
4:40 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
7:11 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
11:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 13
5:52 p.m.: Medical assist on East Inyo Avenue.
6:33 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Marshall Road.
8:48 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to South Interstate 5.
8:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Lane.
9:26 p.m.: Gas leak on Sperry Avenue.
July 14
5:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Paradise Avenue.
9:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
July 15
7:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
3:32 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
11:27 p.m.: Roadside fire on Highway 33.
July 16
12:25 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Orestimba Road.
July 17
12:49 a.m.: Building fire on Driskell Avenue.
6:34 p.m.: Public service assistance on Rose Avenue.
July 18
1:58 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Howard Road.
8:18 p.m.: Smoke check on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:36 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
July 19
6:44 a.m.: Smoke check on Sycamore Avenue.
7:14 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
11:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
6:21 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5 off-ramp.
