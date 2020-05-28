May 18
3:29 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
2:56 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
May 19
6:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Kingfisher Drive.
7:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Madrone Lane.
9:50 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire on C Street.
11:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
4:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Abelia Lane.
5:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue and Miraggio Drive.
7:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Court.
8:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
9:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Shorthorn Street.
May 20
1:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
5:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Sparrow Hawk Lane.
9:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue and Barros Street.
9:49 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
10:18 p.m.: Person in distress on Amberina Court.
May 21
9:29 a.m.: Medical assist on corner of M Street and North Second Street.
10:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Pipit Drive.
May 22
12:38 p.m.: Public service assistance on Mirror Court.
4:34 p.m.: CO detector activation due to malfunction on Osprey Drive.
May 23
1:00 a.m.: Medical assist on Meadow Creek Drive.
10:05 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire on Beaver Creek Drive.
3:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Noble Park Circle.
4:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Roxanne Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
May 18
1:47 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Welty Road.
2:36 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Marshall Road.
10:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
May 19
4:28 p.m.: Rekindle on Welty Road.
May 20
11:43 a.m.: Authorized controlled burning on Highway 33.
4:52 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Condit Avenue.
7:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Panoz Road.
9:05 p.m.: Public service assistance on Lundy Road.
10:44 p.m.: Special type of incident on East Marshall Road.
May 21
9:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
5:47 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on North Interstate 5.
10:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
May 22
11:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Grayson Road.
1:46 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on North Interstate 5.
1:58 p.m.: Grass fire on corner of East Las Palmas and Sycamore Avenue.
4:11 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Kasson Road.
May 23
2:26 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33 and East Hamilton Road.
2:44 a.m.: Hay stack fire on Highway 33 and Howard Road.
8:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Diablo Grande Parkway.
3:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
4:54 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Vintner Circle.
May 24
12:22 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on D Street.
8:24 p.m.: Smoke check on Kern Street.
