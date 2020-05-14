May 4
1:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Orchid Lane.
May 5
10:10 a.m.: Oil or other combustible liquid spill on Ridge Creek Lane.
2:14 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
May 6
2:34 a.m.: CO detector activation due to malfunction on Mesa Creek Drive.
May 7
7:59 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
2:10 p.m.: Overpressure rapture, explosion, overheat or other on Cougar Creek Drive.
May 8
1:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Unidad Court.
8:46 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
May 9
12:02 a.m.: Medical aid on Tern Way.
4:48 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Jasmine Drive.
5:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Bear Hollow Court.
11:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Mesa Creek Drive.
May 10
1:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
4:35 a.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
12:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
3:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Brook Hollow Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
May 4
1:51 p.m.: Hay stack fire on Bell Road.
May 5
8:22 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Orange Avenue.
May 6
12:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Martha Street.
7:03 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Hills Ferry Road.
11:10 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
May 7
12:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Hills Ferry Road.
May 8
8:32 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
10:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
1:57 p.m.: Special type of incident on Prince Road.
4:01 p.m.: Public service assistance on Panoz Road.
5:36 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ash Avenue.
May 9
3:52 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
May 10
9:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Villa Manuchia Road.
5:40 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
