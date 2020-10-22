October 12
5:28 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Second Street.
5:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Crows Landing and Bradbury Road.
5:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Locust Avenue.
6:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
October 13
11:00 a.m.: Special type of incident on Sperry Avenue.
7:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
9:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Mertz Court.
October 14
9:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Marisa Drive.
4:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Tarland Lane.
October 15
8:46 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Millwood Drive.
9:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Spring Avenue.
12:08 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional on Rogers Road.
1:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
5:44 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
9:40 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth and C Street.
October 16
12:17 p.m.: Person in distress on Tarland Lane.
4:39 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Shearwater Drive and Heartland Ranch Avenue.
7:02 p.m.: Special outside fire on Sperry Avenue.
7:11 p.m.: Gas leak on Charbray Court.
October 17
7:52 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
8:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
October 18
2:48 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional on Speno Drive.
8:39 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
10:11 a.m.: Medical aid on Rock Creek Lane.
4:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Tarland Lane.
6:02 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 12
October 13
2:14 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Crows Landing Road.
3:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Fink Road.
October 14
No calls reported.
October 15
6:12 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Eastin Road.
8:08 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
1:02 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Howard and Ingram Creek Road.
9:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Fig Lane.
October 16
11:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Cox Road.
1:20 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
October 17
2:22 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on River Road.
1:52 p.m.: Roadside fire on River Road.
7:12 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
9:21 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Fig Avenue.
October 18
6:45 a.m.: Emergency medical service on Grapevine Drive.
