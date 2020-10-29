October 19
10:09 a.m.: Medical aid on Hollyhock Circle.
10:36 a.m.: Medical aid on Durer Drive.
1:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Gaugin Way.
October 20
7:33 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Henley Parkway.
9:44 a.m.: Medical assist on L Street.
11:17 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Court.
10:01 p.m.: Person in distress on Finster Street.
October 21
10:18 a.m.: Sprinkler activation due to malfunction on Keystone Pacifc Boulevard.
12:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
1:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
4:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
5:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
10:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Kirkwall Way.
October 22
7:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Tyler Street.
8:38 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Thrush Drive.
11:11 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Walnut and Elm Avenue.
1:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
3:25 p.m.: Person in distress on Rosemary Drive.
5:15 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
7:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Paramatta Drive.
8:40 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
October 23
7:11 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire-unintentional on Imperial Lily Drive.
October 24
9:50 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue.
10:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Jewel Flower Drive.
1:23 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
2:44 p.m.: False alarm on Angus Street.
5:41 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to D’Arpino Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 19
12:27 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Crows Landing Road.
2:44 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to South Interstate 5.
4:58 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to South Interstate 5.
October 20
3:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Orestimba Road.
3:47 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
10:03 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to River Road.
October 21
12:46 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Stark Road.
3:05 a.m.: Public service assistance on South Interstate 5.
5:38 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue.
7:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
3:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Magnolia Avenue.
October 22
11:11 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Orange Avenue.
October 23
7:40 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Orange Avenue.
2:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Amelia Street.
7:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Foxy Court.
9:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
October 24
6:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Donkin Road.
6:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
October 25
7:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Foxy Court.
2:27 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
7:22 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
11:30 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Interstate 5.
