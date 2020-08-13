Patterson Police Services received 162 calls for service, conducted 41 traffic stops and issued 48 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from August 4 through August 10. The following is a sampling of those calls.
August 4
1:38 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious male who was yelling in the park on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted Job Hernandez, 19. Hernandez showed objective signs of intoxication. Hernandez was arrested and booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
1:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 700 block of North First Street.
1:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Charbray Court.
3:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing juvenile on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
4:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of American Eagle Avenue and Pipit Drive for a vandalism of city property.
8:18 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Creekside and Beaver Creek and contacted the driver Marlo Green, 24. A records check of Green confirmed an outstanding warrant. Green was booked without incident.
August 5
9:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of E and South Fourth Street for a large fight. The group dispersed when deputies arrived. Deputies detained one of the subjects, Jordan Garcia, 28. Garcia displayed signs of being under the influence. Garcia was booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
9:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a property damage collision on the 40 block of Rogers Road.
11:35 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a property damage collision on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
August 6
2:33 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive of Daniel Ayala, 31. A records check of Ayala confirmed an outstanding warrant. Ayala was booked without incident.
7:44 p.m.: Deputies contacted Ty Tauer, 29, after receiving information on his outstanding warrant near North Second Street and Las Palmas Avenue. Tauer was booked without incident.
August 7
10:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Clover Avenue.
11:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a collision with minor injuries near West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
12:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of North Third Street.
3:11 p.m.: Deputies were contacted by a victim on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue who was struck in the face by Austin Newton, 27. Deputies located Newton in a nearby park. Newton was detained and admitted to the battery. During a search of Newton’s person, deputies located methamphetamine. Newton was booked for battery and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
4:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 100 block of Baldwin Road.
August 8
2:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Longhorn lane for a stolen vehicle recovery.
9:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of Berlin Way. Deputies arrested and booked Jeffrey Worley, 36, for battery against person/result in serious injury.
10:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of lewd acts with a child on the 200 block of Sorrel Court.
August 9
8:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with information of the suspect who fled the scene near Franquette and Hartley Street. Deputies located the male, Edwin Garcia, 35, who matched the description. Deputies arrested and booked Garcia for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run.
August 10
1:55 a.m.: Deputies were conducting foot patrol in regard to subjects trespassing near M and North Second Street. Deputies contacted Christopher Faria, 38. A records check of Faria confirmed an outstanding warrant. Faria was booked without incident.
4:37 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 10 block of Plaza.
12:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 100 block of Washburn Street. Deputies contacted Diego Guzman, 20. Guzman was booked for false imprisonment and battery against co or non-cohabiting spouse.
1:29 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
