Patterson Police Services received 171 calls for service, conducted 10 traffic stops and issued 49 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from July 20 through July 27. The following is a sampling of those calls.
July 20
2:13 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations on the corner of Walnut and Saffron. A records check of passenger Juan Bautista, 44, confirmed he had outstanding warrants. Bautista was booked without incident.
7:17 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow up investigation on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Fall Avenue. Deputies arrested and booked Gus Martinez, 59, for commit lewd acts with child under 14.
July 21
8:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of identity theft on the 500 block of Messer Place.
11:55 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
10:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies arrested and booked Cristina Carrasco, 31, for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohab and assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury.
July 22
10:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a wallet on the 200 block of North Second Street.
3:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 200 block of North Second Street.
3:34 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision near South Third and D Street.
7:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 100 block of Henley Parkway.
July 23
11:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of a found person who was previously reported missing near Las Palmas and Ward Avenue.
12:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a family fight on the 1100 block of Tern Way.
11:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing person on the 300 block of Poppy Avenue.
July 24
12:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive.
July 25
11:36 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a court order on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
4:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a security check of a male subject down in front of an abandoned home on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.Deputies contacted Jose Perez, 54. Perez displayed objective signs of intoxication. Perez was booked for under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
11:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the sound of shots fired near Palomino and New Forest Way. Deputies arrived to the area and located spent shell casings at the crime scene. One victim was reported with injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
July 26
8:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run on the 500 block of Mesquite Drive.
11:54 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an attempted assault with a deadly weapon near Poppy Avenue and Nicastro Drive.
6:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
July 27
6:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 200 block of South First Street and Orange Avenue.
4:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery after the victim was shot in the eye with a paintball gun on the 1400 block of Longhorn Lane. This investigation is ongoing.
4:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 1300 block of Horizon Lane.
6:49 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Austin Newton, 27, on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. A records check of Newton confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. Newton was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
