Calls for service: 185
Parking enforcement: 27
Traffic stops: 36
May 12
4:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of negligent discharge of a firearm on the 200 block of N. Hartley Street. No suspects were arrested at this time.
7:50 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence incident on the 200 block of K Street that resulted in the arrest of Yocelyne Aldana, 19, who was booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
10:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence incident on the 1300 block of Horizon Lane that resulted in the arrest of Fabian Casteneda, 33, who was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
May 13
4:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision with property damage on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a spousal abuse incident on the 1100 block of Van Gogh Lane which resulted in the arrest of Waldo Diaz, 34, and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
May 14
7:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a grand theft on the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive of a $1,000 medical machine from vehicle.
12:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for petty theft from a business on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue, which resulted in the arrest of Garrett Soria, 26, who was booked into the Public Safety Center for petty theft, petty theft during a state of emergency, and theft of personal property.
3:59 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residence for the violation of a domestic violence order on the 1100 block of Van Gogh Lane. Waldo Diaz, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
5:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vandalism of a residence on the 1200 block of Gannet Lane. Carlos Eduardo Amezcua, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of narcotic controlled substances, under the influence of alcohol/drugs and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duties.
11:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision with injuries on the corner of M Street and N. Third Street. Victor Origel, 39, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving the under the influence of alcohol.
May 15
12:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a residential vandalism on the 600 block of N. Sixth Street. Deputies contacted Alberto Topete, 28, and a records check of Topete revealed 20 outstanding warrants. Topete was booked without incident.
7:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vehicle vandalism on the 100 block of Lavender Lane. No suspect information.
7:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of another vehicle vandalism that occurred about a previous call on the 1400 block of Marigold Drive. No suspect information.
8:45 a.m.: While deputies canvassed the area of vehicle vandalism in prior calls on the 1500 block of Marigold Drive, deputies came upon another vehicle vandalism.
1:37 p.m.: During patrol deputies came across a parked vehicle that was running with key in ignition and doors unlocked on the 400 block of S. Third Street. No owner was contacted. Vehicle was locked and the found property was booked for safekeeping.
2:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of criminal threats toward a commercial business on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a court order on the 1300 block of Yolo Creek Lane.
7:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a shooting at an occupied dwelling on the 100 block of S. Second Street. Suspect not located at this time.
7:50 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of found property on the 200 block of Abelia Lane.
May 16
8:28 a.m.: Deputies conducted a search warrant of a residence related to a prior shooting on the 400 block of S. Third Street. Alejandro Gaytan, 24, was arrested and booked for assault with a firearm on a person and conspiracy to commit a crime. Angel Ruiz Torres, 21, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession/purchase of narcotics for sale, assault with firearm on person and conspiracy to commit crime.
May 17
7:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vehicle vandalism on the 100 block of Weber Avenue.
10:31 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery on the 600 block of N. Sixth Street. Nicholas Knowles, 23, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery, and drunk in public with kick out.
May 18
3:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a suspicious person looking into vehicles windows on the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Emmanuel Dunerway, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession/ etc. burglary tools.
11:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen 2001 White Chevy Silverado truck on the 200 block of Weber Avenue.
12:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an embezzlement on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue of a commercial business resulting in the arrest of Paul Mendoza, 18, who was booked into the Public Safety Center for embezzlement.
6:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen green Honda HRV which was recovered earlier by deputies on the 100 block of Hacknet Street.
7:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a felony domestic violence incident on the 600 block of Finster Street. No suspect has been located.
9:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family dispute on the 500 block of N. Fifth Street which resulted in the arrest of Carlos Trinidad, 44. Trinidad was booked into the Public Safety Center for criminal threats of violence and elderly/dependent adult great bodily harm.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
