Calls for service: 170
Parking enforcement: 61
Traffic stops: 61
May 19
7:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen 2018 white semi trailer on the 200 block of Park Center Drive.
9:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a violation of court order on the 500 block of Clover Avenue, no arrests were made at this time.
8:17 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop due to open containers in public on the corner of South Third Street and B Street. Upon a records check of individuals found, one male, 17, was on searchable probation, juvenile male was issued a citation and released to his mother.
May 20
12:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to felony vandalism on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue. No suspect information.
1:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a strong-armed robbery on the 500 block of Bennett Drive.
2:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic battery on the 200 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Rick Brunoni, 64, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against co or non-cohabiting spouse.
6:05 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the corner of North Sixth Street and J Street for erratic driving behaviours. Alexandra Hernandez, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 21
12:20 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of misdemeanor vandalism of $300 on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street.
10:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of theft by false pretenses on the 500 block of Klopping Court. Subject claiming to be a PG&E collection agent threatened to shut off utilities if victim didn’t pay $360.
11:02 a.m.: Deputies conducted a probation search warrant on the 400 block of South Third Street and arrested and booked Gilberto Vazquez Jr., 25, into the Public Safety Center for a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, and rearrest/revoke probation/etc.
3:21 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Peregrine Drive and Heartland Ranch Avenue. A records check revealed Rudolfo Sierra, 35, had three misdemeanor warrants; Sierra was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
4:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on the corner of South Third Street and B Street. Antonio Martinez, 51, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with a kick out.
9:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of Sears Drive. Timothy Sims, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
May 22
9:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a security check. Timothy Sims, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
10:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft of a rear license plate on the 100 block of Walker Ranch Parkway.
7:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a violation of a domestic violence restraining order on the 1100 block of Van Gogh Lane.
May 23
9:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of mail theft on the corner of Kinglet Lane and Red Robin Drive where a $186 check was cashed by subject.
9:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicion person, Brandon Stray, 23, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
May 24
1:15 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle collision with property damage on the 200 block of Garden Patch Way.
8:31 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of found property on the corner of Pipt Drive and Black Crow Lane.
10:29 a.m.: deputies were dispatched to a burglary of a vacant residence on the 100 block of Mirror Court. Two subjects were apprehended. Travis Williamson, 43, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for first degree burglary, grand theft during state of emergency, criminal conspiracy, and rearrest/revoke probation/etc. Mark Lancaster, 32, was also arrested and booked into the Public Safety center for first degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first degree burglary, grand theft during state of emergency and flash incarceration.
May 25
10:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of $570 worth of items out of unlocked vehicle on the 100 block of North Sixth Street.
