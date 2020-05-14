Patterson Police Services received 207 calls for service, conducted 22 traffic stops, and issued 78 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
May 5
12:49 a.m.: Deputies conducted a stop on a suspicious person in the middle of the road on the corner of Ward Avenue and M Street and discovered Nicholas Knowles, 23, was intoxicated, he was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
7:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a domestic violence order on the 600 block of Spooner Court. The subject was gone on arrival.
12:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a theft by false pretense for a fake check deposited into bank account on the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
May 6
1:34 a.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Ward Avenue. The white Nissan was left in a parking lot.
10:54 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a domestic violence order violation from Gabriel Moreno, 39, on the 600 block of Spooner Court. Moreno is currently booked at the Public Safety Center on separate charges and is being rebooked for new charges.
11:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a misdemeanor violation of $100 for destruction of a vehicle fire on the 300 block of Lavender Lane.
1:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of forgery of using fake bills to purchase lottery tickets on the 40 block of Rogers Road. No arrests were made at this time.
2:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery on the 500 block of Mackilhaffy Drive. No arrests were made at this time.
5:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to a domestic battery on the 700 block of Bogdanich Way. No arrests were made at this time.
9:35 p.m.: Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1300 block of Buckskin Way. Phiston Nungini, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for trespassing: refusing to leave.
May 7
5:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a burglary of a city condemned residence on the 1500 block of Horizon Lane. Roberto Sandoval, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for first degree burglary, burglary in the second degree during emergency, conspiracy to commit crime, obstruct/resisting public officer, and flash incarceration. Ronald Colemna, 56, was also arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for first degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, and burglary second-degree during emergency.
7:26 p.m.: Deputies conducted a suspect stop on the 900 block of Sperry Avenue for an information and belief warrant arresting Mayra Solano, 27, for make/possess/pass fictitious bill/note/check and grand theft and booked her into the Public Safety Center.
May 8
11:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the follow-up report of a female juvenile, 17, who returned home on the 400 block of South Fifth Street.
May 9
2:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a felony domestic violence incident on the 400 block of Squash Creek Lane, where Gabriel Galentine, 46, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two counts of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, and or assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, and criminal threats of violence.
10:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a gas station for an individual refusing to leave on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Ulises Cruz, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
May 10
12:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Moray Way. Abel Cruz-Vasquez, 25, was arrested and booked for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
May 11
6:44 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the recovery of a stolen white Nissan sedan on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street.
7:12 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for single vehicle collision with property damage on the corner of Calvinson Parkway and American Eagle Avenue. Elvin Warren, 55, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run with property damage.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
