Patterson Police Services received 156 calls for service, conducted 54 traffic stops and issued 54 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from October 13 through October 19. The following is a sampling of those calls.
October 13
8:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on Sperry Avenue and Rogers Road.
8:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to vandalism to a residence on the 100 block of North Fifth Street.
October 14
11:34 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft from a residence on the 100 block of South Hartley Street.
2:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing person on the 100 block of Ivy Avenue. The missing person was later found and removed from missing persons system.
10:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to assist on a family disturbance on the 7000 block of South McCracken Road. Deputies contacted Gabriel Moreno, 39. A record check of Moreno confirmed he had five outstanding warrants. Moreno was booked without incident.
October 15
6:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of defrauding an innkeeper after a couple left the restaurant without paying their bill on the 100 block of Rogers Road.
11:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 2300 block of Durer Road. This investigation is still ongoing.
October 16
6:20 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on Highway 33 and Poppy Avenue.
9:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of K Street. Deputies contacted Elijah Rios, 26. A record check of Rios revealed he had an outstanding warrant. Rios was booked without incident.
4:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with minor injuries reported on Shearwater Drive and Heartland Ranch Avenue.
9:50 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a shooting at an occupied dwelling on the 500 block of Tarland Way. Deputies located a shell casing in a residence. No suspects have been identified.
October 17
4:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on E and South Second Street.
8:29 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on the 100 block of Tenbrink Lane after a male was seen in the area yelling and punching a fence. Deputies arrived on scene and located Mario Armenta, 46. Armenta displayed objective signs of intoxication. Armenta was arrested and booked for being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
8:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a physical altercation on the 2600 block of Sperry Avenue with a subject armed with a gun. Once arrived on scene, Anthony Perez, 21, and Brittany England, 26, were detained. Perez was booked for carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm where the person is not listed with the Department of Justice as the owner, having a loaded firearm in public/vehicle and exhibit a firearm. England was booked for robbery.
10:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Court.
October 18
3:17 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 400 block of Creekside Drive.
5:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a vehicle vandalism on the 400 block of Creekside Drive.
5:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive. Jesus Valle, 39, was arrested and booked for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
6:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the location of a missing person on the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
October 19
12:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a stolen vehicle recovery on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
10:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a petty theft of items from an unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of McNaughton Court.
5:44 p.m.: Deputies arrested Antonio Rios, 20, after he fled on foot during an attempt of a subject stop. Rios was booked for person prohibited from possessing a firearm, no person convicted of a crime shall purchase, possess or use tear gas, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty and rearrest/revoke probation.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
