Patterson Police Services received 195 calls for service, conducted 52 traffic stops and issued 38 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from October 6 through October 12. The following is a sampling of those calls.
October 6
1:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a bicycle on the 200 block of North Fourth Street.
2:01 p.m.: While on foot patrol on West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street, deputies contacted Sharonda Guess, 33, trespassing in the area. During a search of her person deputies located methamphetamine. Guess was booked for possession of controlled substance.
2:55 p.m.: Deputies located a stolen vehicle in the area of the 100 block of Ward Avenue. The vehicle was returned to the victim.
7:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a public nuisance on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted Gregorio Ponce, 43, sleeping in front of the business. Ponce displayed objective signs of intoxication upon contact. Ponce was booked for drunk in public with kickout.
October 7
No incidents reported.
October 8
9:00 a.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant service on the 100 block of Lilac Avenue and contacted John Tenbrink, 54. Tenbrink was booked without incident.
3:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1100 block of Marsh Wren Court. Deputies arrested and booked Edgar Ponce, 31, for battery against co or non-cohabiting spouse and exhibit deadly weapon: not firearm.
5:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 10 block of North Fifth Street. Deputies arrested and booked Ramiro Corona, 31, for felony vandalism.
October 9
4:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on North Ninth Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed location in Patterson for spousal abuse after the victim reported being struck in the face by her boyfriend. The case remains open.
October 10
1:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of an identity theft and credit card fraud on Henley Parkway and Shearwater Drive.
October 11
8:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a verbal fight on the 400 block of South First Street. Deputies contacted Monica Silva, 28. Silva displayed objective signs of being under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Silva was transported to the Public Safety Center where she was booked for drunk in public with kick-out.
9:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a spousal abuse. The case remains open.
October 12
7:22 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision on the 2700 block of Keystone Pacifc Parkway.
10:15 a.m.: Deputies located an abandoned vehicle with no license plate on South Second Street and Orange Avenue. Upon checking the vehicle identification number through dispatch, dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen out of San Jose. Deputies recovered the vehicle.
1:41 p.m.: Deputies received information on active warrant issued for the arrest of Alvaro Landa, 24, on the 200 block of Paint Way. Landa was detained by deputies at his residence. Landa gave consent for deputies to enter his residence to retrieve the firearm that was used in the crime. Deputies recovered the firearm for evidence. Landa was transported to the Public Safety Center where he was booked for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and exhibit firearm.
2:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a theft after the victims Paypal was used without authorization on the 1500 block of Horizon Lane.
3:56 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 1300 block of Henley Parkway.
10:28 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Palomino and Pinto Way for CVC violations and contacted a 48-year-old female driver. Dispatch advised the female was on searchable probation. In search of the vehicle, deputies located a white crystal substance in a box near the driver seat. The female was released and issued a misdemeanor citation for the possession of controlled substance.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
