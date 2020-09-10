Patterson Police Services received 148 calls for service, conducted 51 traffic stops and issued 53 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from September 1 through September 7. The following is a sampling of those calls.
September 1
10:29 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a brandishing weapon incident on the 1300 block of Pinto Way, where Edgar Omelas Lopez, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for exhibiting a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm and the person not listed as the registered owner.
2:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a child custody matter on the 21000 block of Del Puerto Canyon Road, which resulted in a car chase and reckless driving. Richard Browne, 38, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or GBI force and reckless driving.
5:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a violation of restraining order on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
September 2
8:04 a.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant search on the 200 block of Wilson Avenue. Michael Brace, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for harmful matter sent with the intent of seduction of a minor, and contact minor with the intent for sex.
September 3
2:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision with injuries on North Del Puerto Avenue and Plaza.
September 4
12:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision with injuries on the 500 block of Clover Avenue.
1:24 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 100 block of South Second Street, which resulted in the arrest of Christopher Faria, 38, who was booked into the Public Safety Center for violation of parole.
September 5
6:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of mail theft and vandalism of a community mailbox on the 1200 block of Kingfisher Drive.
September 6
4:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1200 block of Wigeon Lane, which resulted in the arrest and booking of Ryan Cleary, 30, into the Public Safety Center for battery against cohabitant or non-cohabiting spouse.
10:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of found property near CVS on the corner of South Second Street and Sperry Avenue. The property was booked into Property and Evidence for safekeeping.
11:29 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive, which resulted in a domestic violence standby. No arrests were made.
7:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a battery on the 300 block of North Seventh Street with no arrests made.
September 7
1:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of spousal abuse on the 600 block of Hillstock Court. No arrests were made at this time.
7:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen black GMC Yukon Denali on the 300 block of Orange Blossom Lane.
7:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence standby on the 2900 block of Speno Drive. No arrests were made.
11:09 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop due to California Vehicle Code violations on Ward and North Las Palmas Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was under searchable probation for drugs, the passenger of the vehicle: Jonathan Hawn, 41, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
4:09 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on Stephanie Salais, 49, who was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for five outstanding misdemeanor warrants on West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street.
11:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial alarm on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue and identified a subject in front of the property, which resulted in the arrest and booking of Tommie Smith, 36, into the Public Safety Center for an outstanding felony warrant.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
