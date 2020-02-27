Police Log from February 18, 2020 through February 24, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 178 calls for service, conducted 46 traffic stops, and issued 11 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
February 18
1:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of Old Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted a female, who was previously reported missing. Deputies removed the female from the Missing Unidentified Persons System.
7:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a hit and run with property damage on the 500 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:03 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a subject possibly submitting a fake prescription on the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. The investigation is still ongoing.
10:18 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched for a report of vandalism on the 300 block of North Seventh Street.
2:34 p.m.: A deputy responded to a call of identity theft on the 400 block of Squash Creek Lane.
February 19
2:57 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched for a report of grand theft at South First and South Second streets.
February 20
12:18 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched for a report of vandalism on the 800 block of Sperry Avenue.
4:01 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched for a report of forgery on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. The case is still open at this time.
7:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of battery on the 700 block of North Hartley Street. A suspect was identified and cited for misdemeanor battery.
9:48 p.m.: A subject ran from a deputy when the deputy conducted a subject stop on the 400 block of E Street. The subject was detained and identified as Enrique Rodriguez, 41. Rodriguez was arrested for violation of parole and false identification to a peace officer.
10:17 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched to a report of a burglary on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
February 21
3:22 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched to a report of a battery on the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
4:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle accident with pin-in at East Las Palmas Avenue and North Hartley Street.
February 22
1:22 a.m.: Deputies responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival Deputies contacted William Santiago, 47. Santiago displayed obvious signs of intoxication, and was booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
11:45 a.m.: Deputies responded to a verbal fight on the 500 block of C Street. Deputies contacted both Ruben Garza, 50, and Jennifer Canales, 35. A records check of both subjects revealed outstanding warrants. Garza and Canales were booked without incident.
8:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision at Calvinson Parkway and Bella Flora Lane.
10:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 700 block of F Street.
February 23
6:53 p.m.: Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon after a male was shot in the leg on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. This investigation is still ongoing.
10:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a missing person on the 100 block of North First Street.
February 24
8:39 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at North El Circulo and North Third Street when they contacted Ashley Cota, 28. A records check of Cota confirmed multiple outstanding warrants. Cota was booked without incident.
5:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision at West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.