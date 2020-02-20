Police Log from February 11, 2020 through February 17, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 184 calls for service, conducted 52 traffic stops, and issued 12 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
February 11
No incidents to report.
February 12
No incidents to report.
February 13
1:31 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a family fight on the 100 block of Lavender Lane. Guadalupe Salinas, 35, was arrested for battery and delaying an officer in performance of duties. Salinas was booked into the Stanislaus Public Safety Center without incident.
3:22 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue of two individuals, one of which was known to have an active warrant. Climet Jones, 42, was booked for his active Stanislaus County warrants. Marlon Cummings, 47, was booked for being drunk in public.
4:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a subject who violated a court order on the 1300 block of Buckskin Way. Evan Brown, 44, was located inside a residence that he was ordered to stay away from. Brown was taken into custody without incident and booked for the violation.
7:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of spousal abuse on the 1300 block of Sutter Creek Court. Enrique Sanchez, 56, was booked at the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.
11:03 p.m.: Deputy was dispatched for a report of a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Suspect at this time not identified.
February 14
11:09 a.m.: Detectives conducted a search warrant of a residence on the 1900 block of Hunt Avenue. Danny Morales, 20, was arrested and booked for ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and rearrest/revoke probation.
February 15
12:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 1200 block of Calvinson Parkway.
2:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism at Rogers Road an Annamarie Drive.
10:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Mayette Street. Deputies contacted Joel Corona, 34. Corona showed obvious signs of intoxication. Corona was booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
February 16
1:29 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 800 block of Madrone Lane.
9:48 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at K Street and North Salado Avenue. Deputies contacted the driver, Jorge Urquieta, 23. A DUI evaluation was conducted and determined Urquieta was under the influence. Urquieta was booked for driving under the influence alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and when in probation violation may be re-arrested.
February 17
5:22 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 1400 block of Mendocino Creek Drive.
8:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 500 block of L Street.
9:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive.
10:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 20 block of North Seventh Street.
12:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of Oasis Lane.
12:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 600 block of E Street.
5:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 200 block of L Street.
6:02 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Luis Alcaraz at B and South Third streets. A records check of Alcaraz confirmed an outstanding warrant. Alcaraz was booked without incident.
n Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
