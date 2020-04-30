Patterson Police Services received 179 calls for service, conducted 8 traffic stops, and issued 22 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
April 21
6:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street. Upon a records check it is discovered that Ricardo Mora, 32, had a felony warrant. He was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
April 22
9:14 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Mora Court. A white 1999 Chevy Tahoe was stolen out of the driveway. No suspect information.
12:13 p.m.: Deputies conducted a suspicious person stop on a 28-year-old male on the corner of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street and upon a records check discovered that he was on searchable probation. Search yielded possession drug paraphernalia; subject was issued citation for paraphernalia and trespassing.
12:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of Marsh Wren Court. A silver 2004 Chevy Tahoe was stolen from the front of the residence.
11:33 p.m.: Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on corner of East Las Palmas Avenue and North Hartley Street, but Eduardo Cervantes-Garcia, 36, did not stop. Deputies pursued Garcia in a vehicle chase but eventually apprehended the individual. Garcia was arrested and booked for fleeing a peace officer recklessly.
April 23
1:27 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing female juvenile on the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive.
7:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for two individuals trespassing on property on the 300 block of D Street. A 47-year-old male was issued a citation.
April 24
1:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. No arrests were made at this time.
7:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of E Street. A 1994 dark gray Nissan pickup truck with a blue racing stripe was stolen from the residence.
10:55 p.m.: Deputies were following up on an assault case on the 500 block of Millwood Drive and found Daniel Gonzales, 21, at the residence. A records check revealed a felony warrant for arrest. Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
April 25
4:02 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run accident on the 600 block of Roadrunner Drive. Elsa Ramirez, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving when license was suspended/revoked for OUI/Drug, hit and run with property damage, and possession of controlled substances.
April 26
9:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of three runaway female juveniles on the 20 block of Portrait Lane. All girls were located on April 27 and returned home safely.
April 27
2:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue. Jeremy Rutherford, 45, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
11:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of grand theft via credit card fraud on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:38 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a runaway female juvenile on the 20 block of Portrait Lane. The juvenile returned home safely later the same evening.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
