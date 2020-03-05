Police Log from February 25, 2020 through March 2, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 214 calls for service, conducted 67 traffic stops, and issued 91 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
February 25
9:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a traffic accident with property damage on the corner of West Las Palmas and Del Puerto Avenue.
6:57 p.m.: A deputy conducted a subject stop of Raul Canales, 34, who had a warrant out for his arrest on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Canales was booked without incident.
February 26
12:13 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched to a report of a commercial burglary on the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Luis Aroyo-Lopez, 19, was arrested for commercial burglary, resisting arrest and a warrant. Luis was taken to the Public Safety Center and booked for the above charges.
10:51 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched to a report of identity theft on the 400 block of Sanderling Drive.
4:03 p.m.: Deputies conducted a vehicle stop due to a suspect seen speeding on the corner of American Eagle Avenue and Gannet Lane. While being issued a citation, Carlos Amezcua, 25, began to not comply with deputies’ instructions. Amezcua was arrested for the charge of resisting, delaying, obstructing arrest.
7:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of battery on the corner of Plaza and South Salado Avenue. The case is still ongoing.
February 27
1:23 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched for a report of forgery on the 500 block of Moray Way. No suspect information at this time.
3:22 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched to a report of vandalism on the 300 block of Finster Street. No suspect information at this time.
7:13 p.m.: Patterson deputies contacted Melissa Torrez during an investigation on the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Torrez was confirmed to have two felony warrants. Torrez was booked at the Sheriff’s Detention Center.
10:06 p.m.: Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle recovery on the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive. Suspects were identified and booked.
February 28
10:54 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Cassandra Garcia, 29, on the corner of Highway 33 and El Circulo. During a consent to search, deputies located a fixed blade and drug paraphernalia on Garcia’s person. During booking, custody staff located additional paraphernalia in Garcia’s possession. Garcia was booked for dirk/dagger, possess drugs/alcohol/etc in prison/jail and possess unlawful paraphernalia.
February 29
8:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of forgery on the 100 block of South Second Street.
7:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon after a male suffered a stab wound to the chest on the 800 block of E Street. This investigation is ongoing.
March 1
11:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1100 block of Tern Way. Juan Ortega, 32, was booked for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
10:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a missing juvenile on the 100 block of Portrait Lane.
March 2
6:58 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 200 block of South Second Street.
1:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 16000 block of Highway 33.
4:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 16000 block of Highway 33.
10:53 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of a 41-year-old male. A records check revealed he was on searchable probation. During a search of his person, deputies located methamphetamine. Deputies issued the male a misdemeanor citation for possession of a controlled substance.
10:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.