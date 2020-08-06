Patterson Police Services received 179 calls for service, conducted 54 traffic stops and issued 42 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from July 28 through August 3. The following is a sampling of those calls.
July 28
9:51 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a failure to stop at a stop sign on West Las Palmas Avenue and North J Street. The driver, Alfonso Cervantes, 46, was contacted. A records check of Cervantes confirmed an outstanding warrant. Cervantes was booked without incident.
8:54 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked John Stein, 76, for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
11:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. This investigation is ongoing.
July 29
2:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. Ruhui Zheng, 48, was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or great bodily injury force. Zheng was transported to the Public Safety Center.
6:10 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person on the 2900 block of Annamarie Avenue. Deputies contacted Chad Naillon, 37. Dispatch advised Naillon was out of compliance for registering as a sex offender. Naillon was booked for sex offender fail annual update and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
9:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on M Street and Ward Avenue.
July 30
9:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of items within a vehicle on the 100 block of Poppy Avenue.
9:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area for sounds of shots fired on South Del Puerto and Sperry Avenue. The reporting party heard three shots coming from behind her vehicle and reported two vehicles, grey sedan/white sedan with bullet holes through back window, driving erratically immediately after. Detectives recovered two spent shells in the area. No victim or suspects have been identified.
12:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a vehicle vandalism on the 500 block of South Fifth Street.
7:22 p.m.: Deputies contacted Luis Lopez, 22, on the 400 block of North Second Street. A records check of Lopez confirmed an outstanding warrant. Lopez was booked without incident.
July 31
4:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on Keystone Pacific Parkway and Park Center Drive.
9:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a grand theft of a cell phone on the 300 block of Red Robin Drive.
4:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to recover a stolen scooter on the 50 block of Portrait Lane.
5:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on Sycamore and Walnut Avenue.
10:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of K Street. Deputies contacted Oscar Gutierrez, 50. Gutierrez displayed objective signs of intoxication. Gutierrez was booked for drunk in public with kick-out.
August 1
No incidents to report.
August 2
12:40 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 300 block of South Third Street. Deputies contacted Raul Santana, 41. Santana was arrested and booked for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
8:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of Osprey Drive.
August 3
7:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a handbag on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on the 2900 block of Speno Drive after a passerby purported a male being slumped over in the vehicle. Deputies contacted solo occupant Rodney Gratton. During a compliance search, Gratton was found in possession of methamphetamine. Gratton was arrested and booked for possession of controlled substance for sale and probation violation.
9:07 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a felony vandalism on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted Erica Castro, 40, after a witness reported seeing Castro rip a gas hose from the pump. Castro was arrested and booked for vandalism of $400 or more and re-arrest/revoke probation.
6:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a property damage collision on American Eagle and Sperry Avenue.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
