Police Log from July 7 through July 13, 2020

Patterson Police Services received 139 calls for service, conducted 34 traffic stops and issued 37 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from July 7 through July 13. The following is a sampling of those calls.
July 7
6:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the corner of North Ninth Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
July 8
1:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the corner of North Fourth Street and North Salado.
2:59 p.m.: During an investigation, detectives arrested and booked Orlando Dorsey, 29, for supervising/etc. Prostitution, reckless driving at an unknown location in Patterson. Lorraine Kinnard, 29 was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct: prostitution. Both subjects were transported to the Public Safety Center.
3:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the corner of East Las Palmas Avenue and North Hartley Street.
July 9
9:36 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of South First Street after a subject was reported holding a gun. Deputies arrived and contacted Sharonda Guess, 33. After several commands to drop the object, Guess threw the object and walked away from deputies. Guess was eventually detaine, and deputies located a black plastic toy. Guess was arrested and booked for obstructing/resisting public officers.
1:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 400 block of South Third Street.
July 10
11:34 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of terrorist threats. Deputies contacted Trina Garcia, 43. Garcia was arrested and booked for threaten crime with intent to terrorize, brandishing a replica firearm and an outstanding warrant. Garcia was transported to the Public Safety Center.
July 11
2:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential vandalism on the 1100 block of Van Gogh lane. Deputies arrested and booked Waldo Diaz, 34, for vandalism and violation of court order.
10:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Morning Glory Drive. Deputies contacted Julio Morales, 47. Morales was arrested and booked for battery against co or non-cohabiting spouse.
July 12
1:01 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Leverton Drive and Las Palmas Avenue and contacted Tipton Hearn, 64. A records check of Hearn confirmed an outstanding warrant. Hearn was booked without incident.
10:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 900 block of Arambel Drive.
8:46 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow up for warrant service on the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Deputies contacted Julian Rue, 24. Rue was booked for an outstanding warrant.
July 13
1:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential vandalism on the1400 block of Berrendas Street.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.