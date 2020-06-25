Calls for service: 68
Parking enforcement: 32
Traffic stops: 31
June 16
12:30 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation. Deputies contacted Larry Moore, 45, in the vehicle. A records check of Moore revealed he had an outstanding warrant. Moore was booked without incident.
8:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage hit and run on the 400 block of Red Robin Drive.
June 17
2:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a battery that occurred prior on the 500 block of Marisa Drive. Deputies arrested Steve Chavez, 60, for battery against person resulting in serious injury and elderly/dependent adult great bodily harm. Elizabeth Corona, 50, was arrested for elderly,dependent adult great bodily harm. Both subjects were transported and booked at the Public Safety Center.
12:35 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a vehicle vandalism on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
1:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a vehicle vandalism on the 500 block of I Street.
3:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies arrested and booked Martina Broughton, 20, for contribute to the delinquency of minor. Broughton was transported to the Public Safety Center.
5:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Shearwater Drive.
June 18
1:41 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on the 500 block of Red Robin Drive. After confirming a subject check through records, the passenger, Dylan Garcia, 21, was on searchable probation. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies recovered nine rounds of ammunition from the vehicle. Garcia was arrested and booked for a person prohibited from possession firearm not to possess/control ammunition and gang enhancement.
8:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a follow up investigation on the 100 block of Noble Park Circle. After a records check of Darius Williams, 35, a warrant was confirmed for prior charges of corporal injury to spouse. Williams was booked without incident.
4:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1000 block of Dear Hollow Drive. After contacting all parties, deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for vandalism and battery.
6:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family dispute on the 300 block of South Fifth Street. Upon arrival, deputies observed Juan Chavez, 20, holding a female by her shoulders, refusing to let her leave. Deputies arrested and booked Chavez for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
June 19
2:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a collision with minor injuries on the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive.
4:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a suspicious person on the 1300 block of New Forest Way. Deputies contacted Jeremy Wong, 44, who matched the description. A records check of Young confirmed an outstanding warrant. Young was booked without incident.
6:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the corner of Marigold Drive and Tulip Avenue.
June 20
4:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of South First STreet. The vehicle was later recovered.
7:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for two subjects fighting in the parking lot on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted Ailcia Ramos, 20. Ramos was arrested and booked for inflicting injury on spouse/cohabitant.
8:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a collision on the corner of Walker Ranch Parkway and Sperry Avenue. Deputies arrested and booked Homero Sanchez, 63, for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
10:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a noise disturbance on the 100 block of Paramatta Drive. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation for disturb loud/unreasonable noise.
June 21
7:07 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 400 block of Henley Parkway.
8:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the corner of Blue Heron Drive and James Burke Avenue.
9:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 1000 block of Deer Hollow Drive.
11:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a solo vehicle collision on the corner of Ward and American Eagle Avenue. Deputies contacted Todd Goulart, 46, outside his vehicle. Goulart was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving when license is suspended or revoked for DUI/drugs and an outstanding warrant.
June 22
5:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a property damage collision on the 500 block of C Street.
7:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a hit and run property damage collision on South Third Street.
9:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a petty theft on the 50 block of South Third Street.
10:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Beaver Creek Drive.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
