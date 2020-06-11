Calls for service: 181
Parking enforcement: 46
Traffic stops: 40
June 2
2:48 a.m.: Deputies conducted an investigative stop for a searchable probation on the corner of Noble Park Circle and Bennett Drive. A 27-year-old male was issued a citation for possession of methamphetamines.
10:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen black 1992 Acura Vigor on the 200 block of South Second Street.
1:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of domestic violence on the corner of Hannah and Morning Glory Drive.
2:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen white 1994 Chevrolet 1500 truck on the 500 block of Osprey Drive.
11:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a misdemeanor residential vandalism on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
June 3
10:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 10 block of Arabian Way.
4:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of clothing from a store on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
June 4
No incidents to report.
June 5
12:29 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person on the 100 block of Tissot Drive. Deputies contacted Kristy Sisk, 27, who matched the description. Sisk displayed signs of being under the influence. She was arrested and booked for drunk in public with kick-out.
8:20 a.m.: Deputies responded to a family fight on the 400 block of South I Street. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Sophia Agundez, 24. Agundez was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon or great bodily injury with force and criminal threats of violence.
9:54 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1300 block of Yolo Creek. Deputies issued a juvenile citation for felony vandalism.
4:21 p.m.: Deputies located a stolen vehicle on Sperry Avenue. The vehicle was recovered and stored.
June 6
3:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of South Third Street.
10:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the corner of M and South Second Street.
June 7
6:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a missing juvenile on the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive. The juvenile was later located and returned home.
6:22 p.m.: Deputies assisted in a felony stop of a stolen vehicle on the corner of Bartch Avenue and Highway 33. The driver, Frank Martinez, 29, was arrested and booked for any person who receives known stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
10:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 200 block of Barros Street. The female later returned.
June 8
4:35 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 400 block of I Street. Deputies arrested and booked Royce Hollister, 26, for battery against co or non-cohabtitating spouse.
1:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the corner of South Second and E Street.
8:46 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted a male driver on the corner of West Las Palmas Avenue and Kestrel Drive. A records search of the male revealed he was on searchable probation. Upon search of the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine. The male was issued a citation for possession of methamphetamine and released.
