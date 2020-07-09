Patterson Police Services received 162 calls for service, conducted 30 traffic stops and issued 37 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from June 30 through July 6. The following is a sampling of those calls.
June 30
5:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of Meadow Creek Drive.
7:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a domestic violence order on the 1100 block of Van Gogh Lane. A complaint was filed with the District Attorney’s Office.
8:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street. Deputies arrested and booked Sarah Rivera, 40, for battery. Rivera was transported to the Public Safety Center.
July 1
10:14 p.m.: Deputies responded for a report of a missing juvenile on the 1300 block of Alpine Creek Drive.
July 2
2:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on the 500 block of Sunflower Drive. Mikayla McGil, 25, was arrested and booked for drunk in public with kick-out. Mikayla was transported to the Public Safety Center.
9:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
5:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing juvenile on the 600 block of C Street.
July 3
3:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a collision with injuries on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
4:29 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a verbal fight on the 100 block of Tenbrink Lane. Deputies contacted Mario Armenta, 45. Armenta displayed objective signs of intoxication. Armenta was booked for being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
9:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of a missing person on the 400 block of South Fourth Street.
11:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive. Deputies contacted Ty Tauer, 29. Tauer was arrested and booked for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
July 4
11:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision on the corner of North Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a prior assault with injury on the 300 block of South Third Street.
July 5
3:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary on the 1200 block of Wigeon Lane after an unknown male forced entry through a front door. The suspect was gone on arrival.
4:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the follow up of a missing person who returned home on the 400 block of South Fourth Street.
7:51 p.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on the corner of South First Street and Orange Avenue. The vehicle was released to the registered owner.
July 6
8:57 a.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle on the corner of Arabian Way and Pinto Lane.
10:35 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a forgery on the 1300 block of Oasis Lane.
2:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight on Arabian Way. Deputies contacted a 17-year-old male who was arrested and booked for battery. The juvenile was transported to Juvenile Hall.
8:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 200 block of South Second Street. Deputies contacted Jose Perez, 28. A records check of Perez confirmed he had an outstanding warrant. Perez was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
