Patterson Police Services received 279 calls for service, conducted 50 traffic stops, and issued 67 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
June 9
12:38 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle on the corner of Zacharias and Raines Road and contacted the passenger who exited the vehicle. The 24-year-old male passenger confessed to having a loaded firearm in the vehicle. Deputies issued a citation for possession of a loaded firearm in a public place and the male was released. The firearm was booked for safekeeping.
5:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 300 block of North Hartley Street.
12:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an identity theft on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive.
5:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the corner of Sperry and West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a theft by false pretense on the 1300 block of Tersk Court after the victim had funds taken from “Cash App’ account.
7:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle recovery on the corner of Ward and Bartch Avenue. The vehicle was released to the owner.
June 10
1:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a court order violation on the 1100 block of Van Gogh Lane. Waldo Diaz, 34, was arrested and booked for violation of domestic court order.
1:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of domestic battery that occurred prior on the 400 block of South Third Street. The complaint was reviewed and forwarded to the DA’s office.
2:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a reckless driver on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies located the vehicle at a nearby park with the driver nearby. Deputies contacted Francisco Suarez, 34, who displayed objective signs of intoxication. Suarez was arrested and booked for being under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
5:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive.
8:14 p.m.: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive. Deputies contacted Clinton Felix, 36. A records check of Felix confirmed an outstanding warrant for prior charges for use of unauthorized ID to get credit. Felix was booked without incident.
11:02 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing juvenile on the 1400 block of Henley Parkway.
June 11
9:24 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive.
9:35 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 200 block of South First Street.
5:23 p.m.: Deputies arrested and booked Christopher Brown on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue for prior charges of vehicle theft and grand theft. Brown was transported to the Public Safety Center.
7:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary on the 300 block of I Street.
June 12
1:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the sound of fireworks on the 1300 block of Yolo Creek Lane. Deputies contacted Alexis Arevalo, 22,. Arevalo was arrested and booked for possess fireworks without permit, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty and under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
5:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of Dephia Drive.
12:50 p.m.: Deputies contacted Jacobi Alexander, 20, on the 10000 block of West Grayson Road. A records check of Jacobi revealed an outstanding warrant. Jacobi was booked without incident.
June 13
2:50 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of spousal abuse on the corner of Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
9:20 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Traina Drive.
1:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a violation of a restraining order on the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Deputies contacted Neco Yarbough, 31, regarding the violation. Yarbough was arrested and booked for violation of court order to prevent domestic violence.
3:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a family fight on the 200 block of South Third Street. Deputies contacted Israel Vasquez, 33. Vasquez displayed objective signs of intoxication. Vasquez was booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
8:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision on the corner of Ward Avenue and North Second Street.
June 14
1:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the return of a missing person on the 1400 block of Henley Parkway.
8:25 p.m.: Deputies observed a vehicle driving recklessly on the corner of Amberina Drive and South Del Puerto Avenue. The vehicle fled the area after the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Deputies located the drive, Jabier Rodriguez, 27, outside his residence. Rodriguez was arrested and booked for delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, engaging in speed contests, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 15
6:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a hit and run with property damage on the 300 block of C Street.
1:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a spousal abuse on the 500 block of South Third Street.
10:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1400 block of Berrendas Street.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.