March 31
10:59 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residential vandalism on the 500 block of Roadrunner Drive. Holes in walls, paint and obscene writings on walls, no suspect information.
1:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 200 block of South Second Street, where two unknown suspects stole several mattresses and headboards from a furniture store.
April 1
7:18 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial vandalism on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue; video footage shows an unknown male throwing equipment into pool. Later the suspect as identified as Quang Van Le, 29; he was arrested and booked in the Public Safety Center for felony vandalism.
11:59 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for observed weaving through lanes on the corner of South Second Street and D Street. Alcohol odor was present upon contact and standardized field sobriety test was conducted and determined Jose Hernandez Lopez, 32 was intoxicated and arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
12:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a forgery of a check in the amount of $1295 on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
2:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a warrant arrest of Lee Galas, 40. Records check showed two felony warrants on the 1000 block of Yolo Creek Avenue. Galas was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of lewd acts with a three year old child on the 500 block of Traina Drive.
April 2
1:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a violation of a domestic violence restraining order on the 1000 block of Yolo Creek Lane.
6:21 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 100 block of South First Street. Alejandro Martinez, 38, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for felony domestic violence, threatening death or great bodily injury, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and misdemeanor child endangerment.
11:47 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a drive by shooting of a residence on the 600 block of Lorelei Lane. No suspect information.
April 3
11:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 400 block of Squash Creek Lane. Laderica Cameron-Galentine, 44, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for felony inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohab.
7:15 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop of Ramon Gallardo-Zavala, 24, on the corner of Lorelei Lane and Hannah Drive. A record’s check revealed Gallardo had a searchable warrant. Search yielded methamphetamines, two cell phones and $68. Gallardo is arrested and booked into Public Safety Center for Felony Transportation/ETC controlled substances.
8:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 600 block of North Third Street. Records check reveals Ernesto Flores, 39, had a misdemeanor warrant; Flores was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
April 4
9:49 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight. Shaylan Grubbs, 36, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public with kick out on the 200 block of Tissot Drive.
April 5
1:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary on the 200 block of North First Street.
April 6
10:06 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a report of a residential grand theft of landscaping equipment on the 200 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of an attempted rape. Rafael Farfan Ruiz, 19, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault to commit rape, prevent/dissuade witness/victim from reporting and exhibiting a firearm.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.