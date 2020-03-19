Police Log from March 10, 2020 through March 16, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 170 calls for service, conducted 143 traffic stops, and issued 80 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
March 10
9:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for an unknown male trespassing in the area of South Ninth and E Street. Deputies contacted a male, 42, in the area. A records check revealed he had an outstanding warrant. Deputies issued a misdemeanor citation and released the subject.
4:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of grand theft of tools from a vehicle on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a prior lewd act with a child on the 200 block of Fall Avenue.
8:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a missing juvenile on the 100 block of James Burke Avenue. The juvenile was later located and returned home.
10:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a strong arm robbery on the 200 block of K Street when four unknown males forcefully robbed a male of his money.
March 11
8:42 a.m.: Deputy conducted a random records check on a vehicle driving in the same direction and found the vehicle was stolen on the corner of F and South Seventh Street. Deputy conducted a traffic stop and awaited the arrival of more deputies to conduct an arrest of two individuals, Angel Aguilar Jr., 38, and Joslin Chadwick, 23. Aguilar was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and stolen vehicle. Chadwick was booked for possession of burglary tools.
5:31 p.m.: Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Ward and Las Palmas Avenue and upon a records check found an outstanding felony warrant on Theresa Suggs, 47, who was then transported and booked.
6:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of batteries from CVS store from an unknown male on the corner of Ward and Las Palmas Avenue.
March 12
4:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for spousal abuse on the corner of Plaza and South El Circulo. Atreyu Howe, 20, was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center and booked for felony domestic violence.
9:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for an assault with a deadly weapon between two males of the residence and an unknown Hispanic male who broke out the windows of the residence on the 300 block of Payne Street.
March 13
7:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for spousal abuse by Olie Hurd, 56, against a female, 37, victim on the 100 block of North Third Street. Hurd was booked for felony domestic violence, criminal threats, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury and was transported to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Detention Center.
March 14
12:30 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on Stephani Salas, 58, on the corner of Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street. After running a records check, it was found Salas had six outstanding misdemeanor warrants. She was booked without incident.
12:41 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on Ronald Brown, 58, on the Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street. After running a records check, it was found Brown had two outstanding warrants. He was booked without incident.
3:14 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on Mark Lancaster, 31, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Logan Way. After running a records check, it was found Lancaster had one outstanding felony warrant. He was booked without incident.
8:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle traffic collision on the 800 block of Rogers Road. Upon conclusion of a field sobriety test, Denise Castro, 27, was booked to the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol without incident.
March 15
No incidence to report.
March 16
10:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen white 2004 Ford vehicle on the 500 block of Rogers Road.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
