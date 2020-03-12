Patterson Police Services received 189 calls for service, conducted 67 traffic stops, and issued 57 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
March 3
12:13 a.m.: A deputy conducted a bike stop on a subject who was seen falling over on his bicycle onto traffic at West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street. Luis Tavarez, 27, was found to be drunk in public and was booked for that same charge.
12:51 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched to the report of a person unresponsive inside their vehicle on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. After an investigation Christopher Tiffenson, 34, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:49 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched to the report of a battery on I Street (no block given).
10:56 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched to a report of found property on the 600 block of Berlin Way.
11:39 p.m.: A deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle that was shown to have expired registration at North Fifth and J streets. During the investigation the driver was cited for possession of Xanax without a prescription.
March 4
1:21 a.m.: A deputy conducted a probation compliance search on an individual that was known to be on searchable probation at South First and E streets. After an investigation Rudolfo Sierra, 35, was then taken into the PSC and booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, two warrants out of the Patterson Police Department, and probation violation under 1203.2 PC.
3:28 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for a report of grand theft.
10:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at South Fourth and C streets. Jordan Garcia, 28, was contacted and found with an open container and being on active probation. Garcia was booked for having an outstanding warrant.
March 5
6:03 p.m.: A deputy conducted a traffic stop at D and South Fifth streets on a vehicle for expired registration. After the investigation Maria Villalobos, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
March 6
9:19 a.m.: A deputy was dispatched to a report of the usage of fraudulent checks on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
March 7
6:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a grand theft of items within a vehicle on the 300 block of Summer Phlox Lane.
10:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 500 block of Traina Drive.
March 8
12:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of Tern Way.
2:18 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at South Third and E streets and contacted Jessie Jaramillo, 42. A records check of Jaramillo confirmed an outstanding warrant. Jaramillo was booked without incident.
4:53 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at South Second Street and Sperry Avenue and contacted Iris Hill, 31. A records check of Hill confirmed an outstanding warrant. Hill was booked without incident.
5:18 p.m.: Deputies followed up on a warrant issued for Jesus Trigueros, 32 on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Trigueros was booked without incident for prior charges of inflict corporal injury on spouse and false imprisonment.
March 9
9:30 a.m.: During a subject stop on the 500 block of South Second Street deputies contacted Ruben Garza, 50. Garza advised he was on probation. Upon a search of Garza’s person deputies located a controlled substance. Garza was booked for possession of controlled substance and possess control substance paraphernalia.
9:29 a.m.: During a subject stop deputies contacted Antonio Hernandez, 33. Hernandez was booked for possess controlled substance, false ID to peace officer and outstanding warrant.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
