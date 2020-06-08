Police Log from May 26, 2020 through May 30, 2020.
Patterson Police Services received 155 calls for service, conducted 57 traffic stops, and issued 46 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement.
May 26
12:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing 15-year-old male on the 500 block of Peregrine Drive.
6:07 p.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant search on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Harleigh Anderson, 22, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for disorderly conduct; prostitution, Augstine Quintana, 24, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for pimping.
8:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Henley Parkway, the vehicle was recovered and Laura Cortez, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for vehicle theft.
May 27
5:50 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision with property damage on the corner of Clover Avenue and MacDuff Way.
12:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision with property damage, facilitated name exchange only.
12:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 200 block of North Hartley Street, no suspects identified at this time.
1:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight involving weapons on the 300 block of South Fourth Street, Diana Nava, 30, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery on ex-spouse.
9:57 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the corner of North Salado Avenue and Ward Avenue. A records check revealed Veronica Sandoval, 43, had two felony warrants for her arrest. Sandoval was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
May 28
9:42 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for disturbance between neighbors on the 300 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:55 p.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant on the 100 block of Washburn Street and arrested Hector Alfaro, 28, and booked him into the Public Safety Center for ADW other than firearm or GBI force, battery against person resulting in serious injury and criminal conspiracy.
May 29
8:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a trespassing incident on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue which resulted in the arrest and booking of Mario Gonzales, 29, for trespassing: refusing to leave property and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
9:27 a.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant arrest for Aaliyah Sumone, 29, and booked her into the Public Safety Center for felony burglary in the second degree and felony vandalism on the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue.
May 30
1:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a two-vehicle collision with property damage on the corner of North Hartley Street and Totman Court.
1:21 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. The store manager refused to press charges.
2:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision with property damage on the 500 block of Walnut Avenue. Deputies assisted with name exchange.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
