Patterson Police Services received 174 calls for service, conducted 6 traffic stops and issued 49 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from September 29 through October 5. The following is a sampling of those calls.
September 29
1:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a verbal family fight between husband and wife on the 300 block of South Fifth Street. No arrests were made. Call completed as a domestic violence standby.
10:04 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a spousal abuse on Highway 33 and North Second Street, which resulted in the arrest of Rudolfo Sierra, 35, who was later arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for corporal injury to spouse, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury and three misdemeanor warrants.
1:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the arrest of Rudolfo Sierra, 35, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for corporal injury to spouse, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury and for three misdemeanor warrants on the 500 block of Sunflower Drive.
3:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a follow up investigation of the report of a missing person on Amador Avenue and Crows Landing Road.
5:34 p.m.: Deputies responded for the report of indecent exposure on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. After further investigation, it was found that no crime had occurred and no arrests were made.
September 30
7:21 a.m.: Deputies conducted a search warrant on the 1100 block of Orange Avenue.
9:22 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to follow up on stolen property on the 1200 block of Jewel Flower Drive adding additional property items to the original report.
2:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen blue 1990’s Nissan pickup truck on the 300 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a person down on the 900 block of Sperry avenue. Gregorio Ponce, 43, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public with kick out.
6:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of found property on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Property was booked into evidence for safe keeping.
7:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a hit and run with property damage on the 600 block of Rosemary Drive. It was discovered that an accident occurred with property damage.
October 1
7:58 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop and arrested Francisco Suarez, 36, for having one felony warrant on I and North Third Street.
3:46 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on West Las Palmas Avenue and North Seventh Street. Sergio Herrera, 45, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence, hit and run with property damage and unlicensed driver.
October 2
9:57 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South Del Puerto Avenue and South Fifth Street. Jorge Ramirez Rodriguez, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence.
11:29 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen 2018 Ford Fusion on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
October 3
12:24 a.m.: Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Walker Ranch and Henley Parkway, however the attempted traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit resulting in a traffic collision with injuries; suspect not located at this time.
8:58 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of found property possibly related to traffic pursuit on the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive.
11:55 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of criminal threats on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Luis Ronald Toscano, 53, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for criminal threats of violence.
10:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage of four vehicles on Red Robin Drive and Warbler lane. Mark Bettencourt, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and trespassing: refusing to leave property.
October 4
5:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen green 1998 Ford F-150 on the 500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue.
10:25 a.m.: Deputies conducted a suspicious person stop on the 3000 block of Old Las Palmas Avenue. The driver of the vehicle identified as Miguel Solorio, 32, who was on searchable probation, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for transporting/selling controlled substances and rearrest/revoke probation.
3:57 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the recovery of the stolen green 1998 Ford F-150 on Locust and Acacia Avenue.
7:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a single vehicle collision into a light pole on Walnut Avenue and North First Street. A 68-year-old male was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with .08 blood alcohol and having one or more priors.
8:14 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic pursuit of reckless driving on the 20000 block of Bell Road. Jonathan Ochoa, 28, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for flight from traffic officer and reckless driving.
October 5
7:07 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vandalism on the 1300 block of Samantha Creek Drive.
11:55 a.m.: While on foot patrol on West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street, deputies contacted Louise Martinez, 56. A records check of Martinez revealed an outstanding warrant. Martinez was booked without incident.
12:20 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop of Nicolas Lara on South Ninth Street and Madrone Lane. A records check of Lara revealed an outstanding warrant. Lara was booked without incident.
3:38 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after running a red light on Sperry and Baldwin Avenue. Deputies contacted the driver Miguel Nava, 43. A records check of Nava revealed he had outstanding warrants out of Santa Clara. Nava was booked without incident.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
