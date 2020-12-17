On Monday, December 7th, three returning members and one new member were sworn into office as Directors on the Health Care District Board during a virtual meeting that occurred after the certification of the Stanislaus County Office of Elections.
Becky Campo, George Galloway Mac Master, both local businesspeople, return for two-year terms. Both candidates were originally appointed to fill vacancies in 2018 and 2019, respectively. “I am honored to be given the chance to serve on the district board,” said Mac Master.
Luis Avila, a resident of Diablo Grande and a health systems’ engineer for Sutter Health, is brand new to the board for 2020-2024. "I am appreciative of the community's will in allowing me to serve on the board and look forward to contributing to the mission of the Del Puerto Health Care District."
Registered Nurse and CSU Stanislaus Professor Anne Lelmini Stokman was elected to the board for a new four-year term ending in 2024. Stokman has served on the Health Care District Board since 2008 and is currently chair of a committee conducting a community wide health needs survey. Stokman stated, “I have a strong passion and obligation to fulfill the healthcare needs of our community. The future health care needs of our community are important to all who live in our health care district. So please, participate in the upcoming 2021 community survey which will provide direction and assist in updating the strategic plan for Del Puerto Health Care District for the next five to ten years.” In mid-January 2021, every household within district boundaries will have the community health needs survey delivered to them.
Continuing his term that ends in 2022 is Patterson Chiropractor, Dr Steven Pittson.
