2020 Election
Irrigator file photo

All results are unofficial. Last updated at 12:28 a.m.

2020 General Election Unofficial Results

Unofficial General Election % of votes Total Votes % of total voters reported
United States Representative 10
Josh Harder 58.09% 78,717 49.73%
Ted Howze 41.91% 56,787 49.73%
Member of State Assembly District 21
Adam Gray 62.87% 27,274 45.20%
Joel Gutierrez Campos 37.13% 16,110 45.20%
Judge Superior Court Office 5
John R. Mayne 56.05% 69,401 49.73%
Kenneth Hara 43.95% 54,415 49.73%
Stanislaus County Supervisor District 5
Channce A. Condit 60.93% 11,522 43.16%
Tom Hallinan 39.07% 7,389 43.16%
Patterson Mayor
Dennis McCord 54.64% 2,613 46.58%
Mark W. Miles 23.36% 1,117 46.58%
David Keller 22.00% 1,052 46.58%
City of Patterson city Council District A
Shawun Ruth Anderson 50.18% 684 47.54%
Shivuagn Alves 49.82% 679 47.54%
Del Puerto Health Care District Director
Anne Ielmini Stokman 47.38% 3,631 47.76%
Luis A. Avila 32.14% 2,463 47.76%
Daniel Robinson 20.48% 1,569 47.76%
Proposition 14
Yes 51.3% 5,641,508 78.5%
No 48.7% 5,363,595 78.5%
Proposition 15
No 51.4% 5,754,011 78.5%
Yes 48.6% 5,431,290 78.5%
Proposition 16
No 55.7% 6,146,230 78.5%
Yes 44.3% 4,890,564 78.5%
Proposition 17
Yes 59.4% 6,619,205 78.5%
No 40.6% 4,531,991 78.5%
Proposition 18
No 54.8% 6,121,288 78.5%
Yes 45.2% 5,051,615 78.5%
Proposition 19
Yes 51.7% 5,665,913 78.5%
No 48.3% 5,292,985 78.5%
Proposition 20
No 62.6% 6,835,430 78.5%
Yes 37.4% 4,080,118 78.5%
Proposition 21
No 59.6% 6,577,125 78.5%
Yes 40.4% 4,451,642 78.5%
Proposition 22
Yes 58.3% 6,466,285 78.5%
No 41.7% 4,634,049 78.5%
Proposition 23
No 64.1% 7,072,062 78.5%
Yes 35.9% 3,960,078 78.5%
Proposition 24
Yes 56.2% 6,138,013 78.5%
No 43.8% 4,790,198 78.5%
Proposition 25
No 55.0% 5,987,935 78.5%
Yes 45.0% 4,890,333 78.5%

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.