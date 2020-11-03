All results are unofficial. Last updated at 12:28 a.m.
2020 General Election Unofficial Results
|Unofficial General Election
|% of votes
|Total Votes
|% of total voters reported
|United States Representative 10
|Josh Harder
|58.09%
|78,717
|49.73%
|Ted Howze
|41.91%
|56,787
|49.73%
|Member of State Assembly District 21
|Adam Gray
|62.87%
|27,274
|45.20%
|Joel Gutierrez Campos
|37.13%
|16,110
|45.20%
|Judge Superior Court Office 5
|John R. Mayne
|56.05%
|69,401
|49.73%
|Kenneth Hara
|43.95%
|54,415
|49.73%
|Stanislaus County Supervisor District 5
|Channce A. Condit
|60.93%
|11,522
|43.16%
|Tom Hallinan
|39.07%
|7,389
|43.16%
|Patterson Mayor
|Dennis McCord
|54.64%
|2,613
|46.58%
|Mark W. Miles
|23.36%
|1,117
|46.58%
|David Keller
|22.00%
|1,052
|46.58%
|City of Patterson city Council District A
|Shawun Ruth Anderson
|50.18%
|684
|47.54%
|Shivuagn Alves
|49.82%
|679
|47.54%
|Del Puerto Health Care District Director
|Anne Ielmini Stokman
|47.38%
|3,631
|47.76%
|Luis A. Avila
|32.14%
|2,463
|47.76%
|Daniel Robinson
|20.48%
|1,569
|47.76%
|Proposition 14
|Yes
|51.3%
|5,641,508
|78.5%
|No
|48.7%
|5,363,595
|78.5%
|Proposition 15
|No
|51.4%
|5,754,011
|78.5%
|Yes
|48.6%
|5,431,290
|78.5%
|Proposition 16
|No
|55.7%
|6,146,230
|78.5%
|Yes
|44.3%
|4,890,564
|78.5%
|Proposition 17
|Yes
|59.4%
|6,619,205
|78.5%
|No
|40.6%
|4,531,991
|78.5%
|Proposition 18
|No
|54.8%
|6,121,288
|78.5%
|Yes
|45.2%
|5,051,615
|78.5%
|Proposition 19
|Yes
|51.7%
|5,665,913
|78.5%
|No
|48.3%
|5,292,985
|78.5%
|Proposition 20
|No
|62.6%
|6,835,430
|78.5%
|Yes
|37.4%
|4,080,118
|78.5%
|Proposition 21
|No
|59.6%
|6,577,125
|78.5%
|Yes
|40.4%
|4,451,642
|78.5%
|Proposition 22
|Yes
|58.3%
|6,466,285
|78.5%
|No
|41.7%
|4,634,049
|78.5%
|Proposition 23
|No
|64.1%
|7,072,062
|78.5%
|Yes
|35.9%
|3,960,078
|78.5%
|Proposition 24
|Yes
|56.2%
|6,138,013
|78.5%
|No
|43.8%
|4,790,198
|78.5%
|Proposition 25
|No
|55.0%
|5,987,935
|78.5%
|Yes
|45.0%
|4,890,333
|78.5%
