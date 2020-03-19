Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that all Californians need to stay at home by announcing a state-wide stay in place order to go into effect this evening. The order intends to fight the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the state.
Newsom said he expects the virus could infect more than half of all Californians in a worst-case scenario if the state is unsuccessful at taking action to slow the growing coronavirus spread.
The goal of the order is to mitigate the impact of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overburdened with patients sick from the disease.
Newsom stated in a request letter to President Trump on Thursday that a total of 126 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours.
Gov. Newsom requested that President Trump immediately deploy the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to be stationed at the Port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1, 2020, to help lighten the health care burden that is expected to hit the Los Angeles region.
A total of 19 deaths have now been attributed to the virus in the state.
“We are not victims of circumstance. We can make decisions to meet moments. This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. This is a moment where we need some straight talk, and we need to tell people the truth. We need to bend the curve in the state of California. In order to do that, we need to recognize the reality. The fact is the experience we are having on the ground throughout the state of California. The experience that's manifesting all across the United States and for that matter around the rest of the world requires us to adjust our thinking and to adjust our activities,” Gov. Newsom said in the announcement.
The order restricts all non-essential travel, and Gov. Newsom asked Californians to practice social distancing when leaving their homes for essential activities such as grocery shopping, doctor visits, picking up medical supplies, walking the dog, etc.
Newsom’s order aligns with policies already in place for approximately 21.3 million California residents living in counties or cities with shelter in place directives.
“That directive goes into force and effect this evening, and we are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it,” Gov. Newsom said.
