California Gov. Newsom issued a statement on Sunday calling for those 65 and older and those with chronic conditions to practice home isolation in a response to try and limit the coronavirus threat facing the state.
“We are doing so with our eyes wide open at the magnitude of what that means and the need to provide services to our seniors in need of medical supplies and the need of meals,” Gov. Newsom said in a press conference on Sunday. Newsom later stated, “We recognize that isolation for millions of Californians is anxiety inducing, but we recognize what all of the science bears out and what we recognize around the rest of the world that we need to meet this moment head on and lean in.”
Over 5.3 million Californians are 65 years and older are affected, Newsom said during the press conference.
He also said that there will be a system set up to help those home-bound people with chronic conditions and 65 years and older acquire health supplies and food during this coronavirus situation.
Newsom also issued new restrictions on bars, wineries, night clubs and brew pubs by asking for the closure of those businesses across the state to help fight the pandemic.
“We believe that this is a non-essential function in our state and believe that it’s appropriate under the circumstances to move in that direction,” Newsom said.
In a tweet, he added, “We must protect our most vulnerable to#COVIDー19 and ensure essential parts of our society can keep functioning like:
- our healthcare system
- grocery stores
- pharmacies
- social service providers
And that people who can continue to work safely & remain productive can do so.”
Newsom stopped short of asking for the closure of restaurants, instead calling for restaurants to practice social distancing and to reduce their occupancy by half.
“As it relates to restaurants, we have more nuanced concerns and considerations. Some have suggested just shutting down all the restaurants. We don’t believe ultimately that is necessary at this moment.”
Newsom stated that there are a total of 335 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of California as of Sunday, which is a 14-percent increase from Saturday. A total of six deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. A total of 8,316 total tests have been conducted in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.