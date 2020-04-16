It has been about a month since the stay-at-home orders were given by Gov. Gavin Newsom that fundamentally changed Californian’s lifestyles headed into spring.
Many residents have complied with the orders, but after a month of spending the majority of their time at home, the question of when this will begin to return to normal weighs on the mind.
Gov. Newsom addressed these concerns on April 14 when he announced six indicators that will be used as guidelines for California’s decisions for modifications to the stay-at-home restrictions that were put in place on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom stated that the easing of restrictions must be based on science and public health, so that it can “ultimately get us back to that sense of normalcy that I know everybody watching so desperately looks forward to.”
Newsom acknowledged that the stay-at-home orders have caused hardship for millions of Californians during this difficult period.
“We recognize the consequences of the stay-at-home orders have a profound impact on the economy, your personal household budget, your personal prospects around your future,” Newsom said. “We recognize that the stay-at-home orders impact all of us differently."
California Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell stated that California has slowed the rate of infection across the state, but added that despite those successes, the state can't simply revert to normal.
“That doesn’t mean that we can just let open and send everybody back into the streets and resume life the way we were, because indeed if we remove all our interventions, we again will expect this surge. The opportunity now, at this moment, is to talk about how we can modify, modify our existing orders in ways that make it easier for all of us but also continues to protect the health of Californians,” Angell said.
Dr. Angell stated that six indicators will be used as a guide to lift restrictions on stay-at-home orders moving forward.
“To be very clear, this is not simply about a set of indicators where we check and we move on,” Angell said. “This is a thoughtful process about how we modify our policies so that, ultimately, we protect the health of Californians.”
Those six indicators are:
- The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed;
- The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;
- The ability of the hospital and health system to handle surges;
- The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand;
- The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing;
- The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
Newsom didn't offer a specific timeline of when the next phase of restrictions being lifted will occur, saying there “is no light switch here.”
He stated that it will be done so with local input as they use these six indicators as a guide moving forward.
“We have a state vision, but it will be realized at the local level. Local governments, local counties, local health directors will have a profound and outsized influence on our capacity to deliver on this next iteration, in terms of our planning,” Newsom said.
Newsom stressed that residents continue to practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible to continue the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and ease the burden on the healthcare system in the state.
He indicated that the continuation of these practices by Californians will have a big impact on when the state can move forward with loosening restrictions.
“I know you want the timeline, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Newsom said. “Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early as much as we all want to. I don’t want to make a political decision that puts people’s lives at risk and puts the economy at even more risk by extending the period of time before we can ultimately transition and get people moving again.”
