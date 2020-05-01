Firefighter crews are on-site handling a grass fire at an orchard located between Baldwin and Rogers road.
Local emergency response crews got a call at approximately 1:12 p.m. reporting a fire. Upon arriving at the scene, a 10-acre grass fire was located in the middle of an orchard. The location of the fire was deemed unsafe to send in crews.
A back burn has been started to contain the fire. A back burn is when crews start small fires to reduce the amount of fuel that is available to the main fire by the time it reaches that area. Back burning is used to help control the burning from spreading further. The containment will take approximately two to three hours. The fire is expected to claim approximately 140 acres of land near the source of the fire following containment.
No further information is available at this time.
