The stage is set for a runoff between incumbent Democrat Josh Harder and Republican challenger Ted Howze for the seat of United States Representative District 10. Votes will not be offical until April 2.
With 100 percent precincts reported and 27.03 percent of votes overall on Monday Harder held the lead, receiving 42.31 percent of the votes. Howze received 38.83 percent of the votes. The top two candidates are permitted to advance for a runoff on the November ballot. Candidate Bob Elliot was the next top vote-getter with 11.36 percent of the vote.
“It’s my honor to once again earn the support of my friends and neighbors here in the Valley,” Harder said in a statement released last Tuesday evening. “I will continue fighting for the Valley by lowering health care costs, protecting our water, and bringing good-paying jobs to the Valley.”
Howze will head into November looking to unseat freshman representative Harder. He released a statement last Tuesday evening thanking his supporters.
“Tonight, we took the first step to putting the hard-working people of the Central Valley first. I am grateful for the overwhelming support I’ve received from Republican, Independent, and Democrat voters throughout the 10th Congressional District. Our top-two finish was a team effort, with countless people tired of the special interest-dominated politics in Congress coming together and waging a positive campaign.”
This is the second time both Harder and Howze have been on the ballot for the California primary. Harder went on to challenge and defeat former congressman Jeff Denham for the seat in 2018, while Howze finished third behind Harder and Denham in the primary.
Gray wins District 21
Democrat Adam Gray was the only candidate listed on the ballot in 2020. The other two top vote-getters, Joel Gutierrez Campos and Guadalupe Salazar were write-in candidates. Both received less than one percent of total votes respectively. Campos held a slim lead of two votes over Salazar as of Monday evening.
Gray has been District 21’s California State Assembly representative since 2014.
County Board of Supervisors District 5
The three-candidate race is still close for the County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat. Ceres City Council member Channce Condit leads the race with 40.89 percent of the vote.
Ceres City Attorney Tom Hallinan follows suit with 31.55 percent of the vote.
Ceres City Council member Michael “Mike” Kline has gathered 27.56 percent of the vote.
The candidates are competing for the spot of Jim De Martini, who is set to step down from the position.
Judge of Superior Court Office 2
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeff Mangar holds a notable lead over civil attorney Colleen Van Egmond for the Stanislaus Superior Court judge seat.
Mangar tallied 57.33 percent of the vote after Monday’s results update. To avoid a runoff in November, Mangar must get more than 50 percent plus one to win the seat outright.
Judge Superior Court Office 6
Chief Deputy District Attorney Annette Rees has built a sizable lead for the seat of Judge of the Superior Court Office 6.
Rees had garnered 73.95 percent of the total vote as of Monday, meaning Rees is primed to avoid a runoff against defense attorney Samual Getrich for the seat on the November ballot.
Rees has been a prosecutor for 22 years.
Voters say no to Proposition 13
Most Stanislaus County voters said no to Proposition 13, with 66.40 percent of voters declining the bond measure. Proposition 13 would have raised $15 billion in general obligation bond funds for preschools, K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities.
Overall Californians have rejected the measure with no votes gathering 55.3 percent across the entire state thus far.
No votes lead in Measure N
A total of 65.70 percent of voters have rejected Measure N.
Measure N would have authorize the Patterson Joint Unified School District to issue $35.2 million in bonds at an annual estimated tax rate of $0.04 per $100 assessed value.
