Tuesday night’s special City Council meeting was a somewhat raucous affair, with those on both sides of the issue struggling to contain their emotions.
Opponents of the proposed Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir hoping to hear that the project might be moved to another location were surely disappointed after the marathon meeting.
Coincidentally held on the day the Bureau of Reclamation announced that Central Valley Project contractors, including the Del Puerto Water District (DPWD), will receive 15 percent of their contracted water allocations for 2020, the meeting was at times confrontational, and went more than three hours. Mayor Deborah Novelli more than once called for order and “decorum” as people spoke over one another, audience members several times attempting to shout down the various speakers at the podium and, at least once, those on both sides of the issue disputing the other’s assertions.
Despite its length, very little new information about the project, or concerns not previously expressed by those opposed, was presented during the meeting.
While opponents of the dam have been present and vocal at a community meeting on Dec. 11 and City Council meetings since, a number of supporters also spoke in favor of the proposed dam Tuesday night. Those included managers of neighboring water districts and farmers with contracts with the DPWD.
One of the latter compared tactics opponents of the dam have used to those she said were used by Fox News, the media outlet that has been accused of spreading “disinformation.”
In her opening remarks, Del Puerto Water District General Manager Anthea Hansen said the district has received 28 oral comments and 84 individual emails containing more than 400 comments. All of them, she said, will be addressed in the final version of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR).
The meeting was a public opportunity for the members of City Council to hear and comment on a presentation of the proposed project, and Hansen and San Joaquin River Water Authority Executive Director Chris White took advantage of the opportunity to address specific concerns expressed by the community.
They also announced an additional community meeting to be held on March 25.
In response to the community’s request to “make a good faith effort” to provide information in Spanish, Hansen said, materials on the project have been translated and are available on the project website. A quick review of the Documents tab of the Resources section showed the Project Fact Sheet as being available in Spanish. Apologizing for her “broken Spanish,” Hansen then read a few sentences in the language, mentioning the updated materials and advising that three district employees are available to assist Spanish-speaking customers with any questions or concerns they might have.
Proponents of the dam said that the project will not be a private reservoir; it will be locally owned and controlled by public water agencies, which, according to a Special District Fact Sheet on the California Senate website, are “limited purpose local governments,” separate from cities and counties. Sixty-nine percent of dams in California are privately owned, they noted, adding that most issues with dams occur at those that are private.
Addressing the insurance issue, project proponents said the project partners will carry “the appropriate level of liability insurance and earthquake coverage.
Former Mayor David Keller, whose opposition to the project is widely known, questioned project proponents on several points, including why the city was not included as a “responsible agency, which the city attorney later explained was due to the fact that there was nothing about the project that requires the city’s approval.
If the city had been included, Keller said, the project EIR would have been required to include an environmental justice component. He questioned the city’s budget for legal services, which he said has gone from $100,000 in 2016 to more than $600,000, “sometimes over a million.”
Keller then called for the Stanislaus County Grand Jury to investigate why the city wasn’t included.
Keller disputed whether project proponents had contacted the Yokuts Indian tribe, “because I did.”
Hansen responded that emails had been sent to several tribes, which a tribal representative said she “hadn’t had time” to review. Hansen said. Hansen thanked Keller for contacting them, which prompted discussion between the tribes and the DPWD.
Sean Hansen, speaking loudly against the project, urged proponents to put information about liability “in plain language, because we’re not clear on this.” He completed his remarks by demanding that the reservoir be moved to an alternative site.
A woman who said she and her brother farm in Gustine took issue with the tactics being used by dam opponents, saying that making the claim that a dam will fail before it has been built is “sensationalist, overdramatic and fearmongering. It reads like a Fox Network headline,” she said. She lived in Santa Cruz during Loma Prieta earthquake, she said, where the mountains are “full of reservoirs,” and “not one dam broke or was compromised.”
Local businesswoman Erlinda Perez said she’d witnessed “blatant disregard” for constituent’s needs by the City Council. “Each attempt to place an item on an agenda has been ignored,” she said.
Another speaker, representing Catholic Charities, spoke against the project, citing concerns about “environmental justice.”
Local farmer and philanthropist Dave Santos spoke in support of the proposed reservoir. “I have total faith in this project.” He mentioned the project’s potential groundwater recharge, which he said would benefit both farmers and residents of Patterson.
Another woman spoke, demanding that the dam be moved.
Councilmember Dominic Farinha called on project proponents to consider the Ingram Creek location “more seriously,” as well. He thanked the audience for turning out, adding “Your opinions do matter, and your opinions do make a stronger council.”
Councilmember Homen acknowledged the public concern for “catastrophic failure,” and asked if statistics indicating how often it happens available.
Councilmember Joshua Naranjo also said he would like to see the project moved to the Ingram Creek location. He also asked about the seismic threshold the dam will be built to withstand.
One of the engineers on the project said that the analysis includes data from earthquake “sources” in the area, and evaluates the maximum ground motions that would be created by the maximum magnitude earthquakes on these sources. The data was analyzed for 3,000 to 10,000 years, he said, indicating a low probability of occurrence.
Councilmember McCord said the presentation had answered most of his questions on the project, adding, “I think there’s more that will come out, and that’s what I’m more interested in, is some of that other information,” which he expected to be available for the meeting on March 25. The time and location of that meeting will be announced at a later date, which will be published in this newspaper and on the City of Patterson’s website when available.
