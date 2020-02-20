Palms Plaza Development Agreement
The Planning Commission voted Thursday night to recommend that the City Council approve a Development Agreement (DA) for the Palms Plaza retail center, which is anticipated to include 57,000 square feet of retail space.
The DA requires that the developer pay a “fair share” of the costs to improve both the Sperry Avenue – I-5 interchange and the Sperry Avenue – Highway 33 intersection. DAs for other projects have contributed, but were not true “fair share,” Community Development Director David James said. This project is the first to have such a DA, and such agreements will be required for future projects.
Commissioner Eric Bendix mentioned concerns by residents in the Reflections gated community about the hotel overlooking their properties.
James said that city staff had met with representatives from the Homeowners Association, and “the concerns have been addressed.”
B2B Equipment Sales
The commission also approved the sale of used agricultural equipment and new light-duty trucks at the site behind the former Frontier Communications building. The vehicles will be mostly hidden from view by a 6-foot masonry fence.
Taco Nambre
The commission also approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Taco Nambre, a food truck to be located at 100 South Second Street, on the southeast corner of Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
Rancho Fresco
Lastly, the commission approved a CUP for Rancho Fresco, a restaurant with full bar. A CUP was necessary because of the distilled alcohol, James said. “If anything happens in future,” he said, the CUP gives the city the option to bring the business operation back for review. The restaurant and bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and will be located next to Mei, Mei, in the former Ricky’s Taqueria location.
