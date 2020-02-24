For the first time in its history, the Skate Park was the scene of a shooting on Sunday evening.
First responders were called to the park around 7 p.m. after two males, reportedly both wearing ski masks, got out of a white car and asked for someone at the park. Then one of them started shooting.
Multiple rounds were fired, injuring a male in the lower left leg. The victim’s injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
“Two male suspects in a white two-door coupe,” Sgt. Machado said via text Monday evening. “Exited the vehicle and fired three to five rounds from a small caliber handgun.”
No further details are available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Patterson Police Services at 892-5071, option 4, or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Reports can be made anonymously, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted at www.stancrimetips.org.
A search of the Irrigator’s files reveals only one other report of a weapon at the park, in Dec. 2016, when two cousins from Southern California were arrested after brandishing a knife at the park.
