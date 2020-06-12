At 6:46 p.m. on June 11, an emergency response was conducted by California Highway Patrol, Cal-Fire, West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, and Patterson District Ambulance.
Alfredo Valladarez was driving westbound on Del Puerto Canyon Road when the rear passenger side tire of his truck blew out and caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
The vehicle left the roadway, plowed through a fence and came to a stop in an orchard.
Valladarez’s adult passenger was transported to a hospital by Patterson District Ambulance. He was conscious at the time, but his injuries are unknown.
Valladarez believes that poor vehicle maintenance was likely the cause of the accident, saying at the scene, “I felt the tire go. I knew it (the tire) was bad”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.