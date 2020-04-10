Delhi resident Jesus Antonio Flores, 20, was arrested on April 9 by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) regarding the hit and run fatality that claimed the life of Frankie Sanchez of Patterson.
Flores was booked into the Stanislaus Public Safety Center for vehicular manslaughter and a felony hit and run.
The incident in question occurred at approximately at 6:50 p.m. on April 1, when Sanchez was riding his bicycle westbound on Marshall Road approaching Tulip Avenue.
Flores was allegedly driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Marshall Road when the right front end of the Silverado struck Sanchez. Flores then reportedly left the scene.
The CHP and allied agencies throughout Stanislaus County received several tips from the public after asking for the public's help solving the case the morning of April 2. Investigators followed up on leads given to them by the public before a specific tip led authorities to the arrest of Flores.
"The Modesto Area CHP would like to thank everyone who reached out to us regarding this tragic incident. Your involvement was instrumental in the apprehension of Jesus Antonio Flores," a Facebook post by the Modesto CHP stated. "The CHP would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Sanchez family."
The Sanchez family began a GoFundMe page to help raise money for support and funeral services. The fundraiser had a target goal of $10,000 but has raised over $24,000 as of April 10. A statement on the GoFundMe page shared the family hopes to hold a memorial for Frankie Sanchez on his birthday in June, but the date is tentative due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the moment.
Sanchez is survived by his five children.
The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-frankie-sanchez-funeral-services
