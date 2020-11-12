Current District B councilmember Dennis McCord is set to become the next Patterson Mayor following an unofficial election update on Nov. 10.
McCord has held a healthy lead since the onset earning 3,707 votes from Pattersonites after one week of counting. Opponents Mark W. Miles and David Keller have garnered 1,819 and 1,482 votes, respectively.
McCord’s healthy share of 52.90% of the votes has the frontrunner with more votes than Miles and Keller combined. Keller has conceded the race as of Tuesday.
McCord thanked his supporters and residents he spoke to during his campaign as he is poised to take over for current mayor Deborah Novelli in December.
“I really appreciate everyone that voted for me. Appreciate people that I spoke to that didn’t vote for me. Everyone’s opinion matters. I enjoy getting out there and talking to people, taking it to the council, and hopefully making those conversations a reality,” said McCord.
If McCord takes office as mayor, his vacant seat would need to be filled within 60 days of him taking the new position on Dec. 8. If the council seat is vacated for longer than 60 days, the city will host a special election.
McCord stated that due to the high cost of running a special election, he hopes to work with the new council to fill the position before then. Once the seat is open, the city will field applications from residents living in District B for the available spot. Following the application and review process, then councilmembers will have the opportunity to nominate and vote in a replacement for the vacated seat.
“I’m excited about the vote finally being over and for us to get back to work,” said McCord on Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to being able to start fixing issues.”
McCord will look to address issues such as the budget, bringing in more high paying jobs, water and sewer infrastructure, and various landscaping maintenance issues brought to his attention by residents during his door-to-door campaign this fall.
McCord stated he also aims to address the issue of revitalizing downtown by bringing property owners to the table to discuss how to inject energy into the project.
Alves improves lead in a competitive council race
The seat for District A has been a close race between candidates Shivaugn Alves and Shawun Ruth Anderson thus far. Only five votes separated the two after the initial count last week before Alves overtook Anderson for the lead after last Friday’s update to go up by 48 votes.
Alves has since gained more ground after Tuesday’s count to improve her position to a 106 vote lead with 1,037 total votes to Anderson’s 931.
A total of 3,067 voters are registered in the District A area, with 2,143 casted votes reported.
It is unclear how many votes remain up for grabs by each candidate. Although voters may have registered, it is not a guarantee that all those ballots were submitted, leaving the seat up for grabs for the time being.
“The Elections Office continues to prepare the remaining vote by mail for count, and process any timely ballots received from other counties or through the mail. Vote by mail ballots are timely if received by mail with a postmark of no later than Nov. 3, consistent with Assembly Bill 860,” stated an email update on Tuesday from the office of Stanislaus Registrar of Voters Donna Linder.
Each city council hopeful expressed their desire to remain patient as the process of counting every last ballot occurs.
“I would prefer to have the process play itself out. I respect the process, and I want every vote to count,” said Alves regarding the close race. “It’s a close race, and I give my opponent (Anderson) credit. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her regardless of the outcome.”
“Waiting for the people to speak. This is their voice. That’s what this is all about,” said Anderson.
Both candidates remain confident about their chances.
