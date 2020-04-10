Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that a new program is in place to provide doctors, nurses, and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms to help aid health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Health care workers who come in direct contact with or are suspected of having direct contact with COVID-19 patients, or who test positive for COVID-19 but do not require hospitalization will be prioritized for the program.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the state has partnered with over 150 hotels and motels in California to offer full or partial discounts to health care providers “so that they’re allowed to stay closer to their patients and allow them to provide the opportunity to not worry about being out of pocket or to worry about exposing their families, or god forbid worried about another night sleeping in their car so that they can be closer to the needs in their communities,” Newsom said in a press conference on April 9.
To be able to participate in the Non-Congregate Sheltering for California Healthcare Workers Program applicants must:
- Work at a health care facility in California
- Have possible exposure to patients or individuals who may have COVID-19 documented by a state or county public health official or medical professional
- Not have the ability to self-isolate or quarantine at home.
The hotels were selected to help health care workers to avoid spreading the virus once they are done with their shift by staying in a pre-identified area.
Room reservations are distributed based on proximity and availability.
Those interested in applying for eligibility need to be ready to provide their county of employment, the medical facility of employment and job title.
Participants in the program will need to provide a personal credit card for any incidental expenses and employee identification upon check-in.
Health care workers can begin to make reservations by calling CalTravelStore at 1-877-454-8785 and speak to a dedicated agent. The agents are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The same number can be called for emergency assistance outside of normal business hours.
Hotels that are interested in participating in offering discounted rooms to health care workers can email covid19lodging@dgs.ca.gov for more information.
Gov. Newsom also announced a partnership with United Airlines that will provide round-trip flights for volunteer medical professionals from across California and the county who join the state’s health care workforce during this crisis. The program will help essential workers and supplies to areas that need it the most during this pandemic. Other airlines that are working with the Newsom administration to provide similar services are Southwest, Alaska Airlines and Delta.
