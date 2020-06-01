Orchard fire near Zacharias and Rogers

A widespread fire is currently burning at an orchard near Zacharias and Rogers Road. The fire was spreading southeast, but officials on the scene are stating that property in the area, including empty cargo trailers and Restoration Hardware Warehouse, are currently not threatened. Management at Restoration Hardware has evacuated its employees out of the building as a voluntary precautionary measure.
An official cause and time of the fire are still currently unknown.
Patterson, West Stanislaus, Turlock, and Mt. View Fire are on the scene aiding with containment.
Damage is estimated at approximately 90 acres at the time of this reporting.
