Two adults are in custody while investigators determine the cause of an orchard fire.
The call was received Sunday at 8 p.m. as passing motorists noticed the fire.
Stations 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7 of West Stanislaus County Fire responded with Cal Fire.
Mt. View Fire and Woodland Avenue Fire of Modesto were on scene as well as Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies.
Battalion Chief Paul Lare of West Stanislaus County Fire confirmed that the two men are suspected of having sparked the fire while they were shooting guns in the area. Charges are unknown at this time and will depend on the results of the investigation.
Fire crews anticipate approximately 250 acres will be consumed. The orchard is located at the west end of Zacharias Rd.
As of this report, there have been no injuries or structures damaged.
