Chief Gregory confirmed that a four-person strike team was requested to assist at the Creek Fire in Fresno County.
The wildfire incident began Sept. 4 and continues to “grow under extreme conditions,” with “extreme fire behavior,” according to Cal Fire’s website.
In three days, the fire has consumed 143,929 acres of wildland. Fueled mainly by trees that have been ravaged by bark beetles, crews have been unable to contain the fire. As of Sept. 8, 976 fire personnel have been assigned to the Creek fire.
Chief Gregory said the strike crew could be deployed for up to 21 days but typically are on scene for about two weeks. PFD previously deployed a strike team to assist in the Jones fire and the LNU Lightning Complex fires.
