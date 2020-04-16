April 6
9:53 a.m.: Person in distress on Roxanne Drive.
10:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Grebe Lane.
12:39 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:11 p.m.: Animal rescue on South Fourth Street.
4:23 p.m.: Special type of incident on Jasmine Drive.
April 7
12:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
1:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
2:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Nicastro Drive.
4:31 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
9:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Kingfisher Drive.
10:44 p.m.: Medial assist on Payne Street.
April 8
5:09 p.m.: Smoke detector activation- no fire-unintentional on C Street.
April 9
6:09 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of East Las Palmas Avenue and Chestnut Avenue.
6:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
April 10
3:35 a.m.: Alarm system sounded-no fire-unintentional on James Burke Avenue.
6:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Alpine Creek Drive.
11:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
April 11
1:58 p.m.: Smoke detector activation-no fire-unintentional on Millwood Drive.
4:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Bartch Avenue.
6:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Mesquite Drive.
7:43 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
April 12
10:09 a.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
4:09 p.m.: CO detector activation due to malfunction on Shearwater Drive.
8:39 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
April 6
7:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
April 7
No calls reported.
April 8
No calls reported
April 9
2:14 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on corner of Condit Avenue and Cox Road.
5:15 p.m.: Building fire on Laird Street.
5:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Fig Avenue.
April 10
2:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
5:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Orestimba Road.
April 11
8:41 a.m.: Special type of incident on South Interstate 5 off ramp.
5:41 p.m.: Smoke check on Eastin Road.
8:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Orestimba Road.
9:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
April 12
5:47 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
7:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Paradise Avenue.
