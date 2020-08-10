Maurice Allen Jr., 63, of Patterson died of a solo motorcycle accident Sunday morning while driving on Milton Road north of Dunlap Road in a rural area east of Stockton and north of the Woodward Reservoir.
California Highway Patrol Merced communication received a call of a solo motorcycle collision at approximately 10:50 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 9. Officers from the Modesto area CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene.
Allen Jr. was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson northbound on Milton Road. The rider steered the motorcycle to the left before losing control. The Harley to travel off the roadway and down a grass embankment before colliding into a fence.
The collision fully ejected Allen, causing him to sustain fatal injuries.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, according to the CHP report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.