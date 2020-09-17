Patterson Police Services received 150 calls for service, conducted 30 traffic stops and issued 38 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from September 8 through September 14. The following is a sampling of those calls.
September 8
11:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a petty theft of medication on the 300 block of Weber Avenue.
3:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage hit and run on West Las Palmas and North Second Street.
5:09 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle vandalism on the 200 block of South Second Street.
8:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a public nuisance on the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive after the reporting party witnessed two subjects parked in front of his residence and littering on his lawn. Deputies arrived and contacted a female, 52, and male, 29. A records check of both subjects revealed they were on probation. Deputies searched the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Deputies issued the female a misdemeanor citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. The male was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were released with a promise to appear.
September 9
9:39 a.m.: While on foot patrol on North Second and M Street, deputies contacted Devani Riggs, 34. A records check of Riggs revealed she had three outstanding warrants. Riggs was booked without incident.
7:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a grand theft of a chainsaw on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
September 10
3:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for trespassing on the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted a female, 37, who was parked in the driveway of a residence. When deputies approached the vehicle, the female removed a baggie containing methamphetamine from her sweatshirt. The female was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of methamphetamine and released.
10:46 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 15000 block of South Ninth Street.
3:31 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle violation on Shearwater Drive and Heartland Ranch Parkway. Deputies contacted the driver Charlie Davis, 21. During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies discovered metal knuckles. Deputies booked Davis for metal knuckles and delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty.
6:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision on Sperry Avenue.
7:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a security check of a female on the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Deputies contacted Katrina Scott, 52. Scott displayed objective signs of intoxication. Scott was transported and booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
September 11
12:14 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a wallet on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a petty theft of a kitchen table on the 800 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
September 12
7:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a missing person on the 1200 block of Jewel Flower Drive.
3:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a verbal fight on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies arrived and contacted Gregorio Ponce, 43. Ponce displayed objective signs of intoxication and was transported to the Public Safety Center where he was booked for drunk in public with kick-out.
8:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 100 block of Ward Avenue.
8:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a property damage collision on the 1400 block of Steel Creek Drive.
September 13
4:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 10 block of North First Street. Deputies contacted Johnnie Lockridge, 41. Lockridge was arrested and booked for inflicting corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant.
5:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a possible stabbing on the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. The reporting party called law enforcement to report a juvenile who had been stabbed. Deputies arrived on scene and cleared the residence of any suspects or victims. Deputies arrested and booked Katrina Scott, 52, for false report of a crime.
9:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for public nuisance on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted Trevor Bergerhouse, 35. Trevor displayed objective signs of intoxication. Trevor was transported and booked for drunk in public with a kick-out.
4:29 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to an injury collision on the 500 block of Red Robin Drive.
7:53 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a report of terrorist threats on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
September 14
10:24 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation on Orange and Sycamore Avenue. Deputies contacted driver Michael Harnack, 30. A records check of the VIN number revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Ceres. Harnack was placed under arrest and booked for auto theft, any person who received known stolen vehicle and possess etc. burglary tools.
6:46 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation on Walnut Avenue and North Hartley Street. Deputies contacted driver Julian Gallardo, 19, and his male passenger. As deputies were running the subjects through dispatch, Julian fled the scene in his vehicle. Deputies pursued the vehicle for approximately four minutes. During the pursuit Gallardo lost control of the vehicle and collided with a telephone pole. Deputies took Gallardo into custody after he was treated by medical staff. Gallardo was booked for evading a peace officer and disregard for safety.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.