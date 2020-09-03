A presentation by Assistant Superintendent Veronica Miranda updating the board regarding professional development of teachers in preparation for the distance learning model to begin the upcoming school year and a school reopening update from Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano opened the meeting.
The PJUSD Board of Trustees then addressed other matters during the Patterson Joint Unified School District meeting held on Aug. 17.
Board members unanimously approved the district evaluation of a property that PJUSD aims to use in the future located near Las Palmas Elementary at 821 E Street. The district will next need to hold a public hearing to discuss the site’s viability.
Following the public hearing, the board will make the findings for approval of the purchase of the project site.
The property will be used as an addition to existing Las Palmas Elementary.
A report prepared by PJUSD stated that “there is no substantial evidence before the Board of Education that the proposed site conflicts with the State Department of Education site selection standards.”
The district will fully comply with all provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act for the project prior to the acquisition of the property.
Project findings prepared by the district stated that the site would be of “adequate size to provide students with an adequate educational program, including physical education.”
In total, the site complied with 33 different standards.
“The property has been studied by District staff, consultants, and legal,” the agenda report stated. “Based on such evidence, staff recommends that the board hold a public hearing regarding the Title 5 Findings, consider public comment and all evidence before the board, and adopt Resolution 08172020-B.”
Approved authorization to join Ed Tech JPA
With unanimous approval, the PJUSD Board of Trustees authorized membership with the Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (Ed Tech JPA).
A district report stated that PJUSD “has been considering methods to better address the procurement costs, data privacy protection, and pricing of its education software.”
It goes on to state that other “California public agencies, school districts, community college districts, and county offices of education have also considered these issues have determined that there is a need to form a coalition of public districts to acquire education technology and services for use at their respective facilities.”
The Ed Tech JPA was established by Irvine Unified School District, Capistrano Unified School District, Fullerton Unified School District and Clovis Unified School District as founding members.
With this approval, the district will enter into a membership agreement to gain the benefits of belonging to Ed Tech JPA. Benefits include gaining access to legally compliant and economically priced technology services and products as well as the financial, technical, and professional development services to support the successful implementation of products and services purchased through a joint powers agreement according to the report.
Marcos Huerta to represent PJUSD
The board approved Marcos Huerta to represent the Patterson Joint Unified School District on the Board of Directors for the Yosemite/Stanislaus-Mother Lode Consortium of the California Adult Education Program.
Mr. Huerta will replace Jeff Rowe as the district’s Adult Education representative.
District Contracts and consent calendar approved
A total of 11 district contracts were given the nod of approval from the PJUSD Board of Trustees.
A total of two employees were approved for hire as well as 36 change of status to existing employees. A request for unpaid leave was approved, while a pair of resignations were accepted.
Special Education Paraeducator Severe Esther Farinha will retire effective Aug. 31.
Also approved was the job description for the position of Director of Career Navigation and Workforce Preparation. The new position is a consolidation of two management positions previously presented as part of approved budget cuts.
The district’s Career Technical Education (CTE) and Workforce Development programs work with high school administrators, counselors and classroom teachers to “assure that these programs are preparing students with the skills necessary to be successful in the local workforce and that they meet California Department of Education and Federal requirements.”
A formal review took place on Aug. 13 before the board’s approval on Aug. 17.
Donations from Grainger Industrial Supply and Restoration Hardware
PJUSD received support from the local business community in the form of two donations from Grainger and Restoration Hardware.
Grainger donated a total of 400 pairs of safety glasses to the students at Patterson High, while Restoration Hardware gifted an automatic pallet wrapping machine to the Supply Chain and Logistics Training Program at Patterson High.
Second readings of board policies and the first reading of mandated admin regulations
A series of second readings regarding board policy and working remotely due to COVID-19 were approved.
Other second reading approvals included charter school authorization, oversight, renewal, revocation, and the superintendent’s contract.
The first reading of mandated administrative regulations, including suicide prevention, suspension expulsion due process, parcel taxes, foodservice operations cafeteria fund, certification, concurrent enrollment in college classes, and student discipline, were also approved.
